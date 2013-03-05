* Obama makes more calls to Republican senators
* Republicans announce plan to prevent government shutdown
* Measure seeks to extend funding for agencies to Sept. 30
* Pentagon would get more flexibility than domestic agencies
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, March 4 Tension over the U.S. fiscal
crisis eased on Monday as President Barack Obama called more
opposition lawmakers to find a way to stop $85 billion in
damaging budget cuts and congressional Republicans announced a
plan to prevent a government shutdown.
Eager to resolve fiscal fights overshadowing his second
term, the Democratic president called Maine Republican Senator
Susan Collins and Oklahoma Republican Senator Tom Coburn after
speaking to other Republican senators over the weekend.
An aide to Collins, a moderate, told Reuters that the pair
discussed the need for a bipartisan agreement on critical issues
such as reining in the $16.7 trillion federal debt and dealing
with the cuts, also known as sequestration.
In telephone calls over the weekend, Obama raised the issue
of cutting entitlement programs, which include Medicare, the
healthcare program for the elderly and disabled, and Social
Security retirement benefits.
"I will continue to seek out partners on the other side of
the aisle so that we can create the kind of balanced approach of
spending cuts, revenues, entitlement reform that everybody knows
is the right way to do things," he said at the start of a
Cabinet meeting on Monday.
After bruising encounters in recent months, Republicans and
Democrats in Congress appear to have lost some of their appetite
- at least temporarily - for more confrontation over the budget.
Republicans in the House of Representatives turned their
attention to avoiding a crisis around the next fiscal deadline:
the March 27 expiration of funding for government agencies and
programs.
Should Congress fail to pass a new spending measure, the
government will have to shut down most agencies and services -
from national parks to the Federal Aviation Administration.
That would pile even more uncertainty onto the economy just
as Americans start to feel the full effects of the sequester
cuts.
RELIEF FOR PENTAGON?
A Republican bill announced on Monday would give some relief
to the Defense Department, the Veterans Administration and
military construction.
But Democrats complained that it does not do enough to help
domestic programs also hit by the sequester cuts.
Introduced by House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal
Rogers, the measure would prevent a government shutdown by
extending funding through the end of the fiscal year on Sept.
30.
But the automatic spending cuts would stay in place, drawing
criticism from Democrats that it only addresses a small part of
Washington's budget woes.
The fiscal crisis that has been going for months took its
most serious turn yet when the automatic spending cuts came into
force on Friday night because the two parties could not agree on
an alternative.
Hundreds of thousands of federal government employees face
furloughs, although many will not begin until early next month.
But Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano on
Monday advised airline passengers to get to airports early
because the cuts already have led to long lines at some security
checkpoints.
Napolitano said delays were up between 150 percent and 200
percent at certain airports.
The Customs and Border Protection agency began reducing
overtime over the weekend.
"Lanes that would have previously been open due to overtime
staffing were closed, further exacerbating wait times at
airports with typically longer international arrival processes,"
the agency said.
In Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Dave Wagner, 51, of
Boston, and his brother John, 48, of Chicago, arrived Monday
morning on a flight from Hong Kong.
It took them an hour to clear customs and the wait appeared
to be growing. "It should have taken maybe 15 or 20 minutes,"
said Dave Wagner. "But there was only one agent for 12 lines."
Sequestration has hit the Pentagon the hardest. The House
Republican bill gives it some respite by allowing it to shift
funds from outdated, unwanted projects to critical, front-line
activities.
"The legislation will avoid a government shutdown on March
27th, prioritize DoD and Veterans programs, and allow the
Pentagon some leeway to do its best with the funding it has,"
Rogers said in a statement.
The Pentagon would be allowed to spend about $10 billion
more on operations and maintenance than under a straight
extension of previous funding that keeps money locked in
unwanted accounts.
This would help it maintain training and readiness and
provide Republicans a way to shield the military from some of
the cuts.
But domestic programs, such as education funding and
transportation security would be stuck with outdated extensions
of spending authority passed 15 to 18 months ago, limiting their
ability to shift funds.
Accounting for the sequester cuts, the Republican bill
would reduce the government's full-year discretionary spending
levels to $982 billion, compared to $1.043 trillion previously.
The Republicans' measure also steers some new funds to
certain security efforts without increasing the overall spending
cap.
These include nuclear weapons modernization, FBI staffing
levels and cybersecurity programs, border protection and federal
prisons. It would also provide another $2 billion above the
current level for embassy security after last year's attacks on
a U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya.