* Republicans want to balance the budget in a decade
* Democratic plan would shrink deficit by $1.85 trillion
* Proposals reflect partisan opinion on both sides
By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 12 President Barack Obama's
charm offensive to end Washington's budget wars hit a bump on
Tuesday when Republicans and Democrats in Congress offered up
vastly different plans to slash long-term deficits.
The competing budgets, both unlikely to get through
Washington's divided government in their current form, raised
fresh doubts about Congress reaching a compromise on taxes and
spending, which polls consistently show the public wants more
than any specific plan.
Instead, they appeared crafted to appeal to their respective
party bases.
The Republican proposal, sponsored by House Budget Committee
Chairman and former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Paul
Ryan, promises to balance the budget without raising taxes in
ten years. It would eliminate President Obama's health care
overhaul and make large cuts in spending, particularly to
so-called safety-net programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, the
government health insurance plans for seniors and the poor.
Ryan is a likely contender for the 2016 Republican
presidential nomination, and the proposal could serve him well
in primary races where conservatives wield the most influence.
The Senate Democratic budget proposal, which began leaking
out just as Ryan announced his proposal, would shrink budget
deficits by $1.85 trillion over 10 years but not balance the
budget. It is largely the work of Democratic Senator Patty
Murray of Washington, who heads the Senate Budget Committee.
It would rely on an equal mix of spending cuts and tax hikes
on the wealthy. At the same time, it would create a $100 billion
fund for rebuilding crumbling roads and bridges, creating
construction jobs.
Both parties claim backing from voters; Republicans because
they were returned to power in the House in 2012; Democrats
because Obama was re-elected.
Over the past week the Democratic president has begun
wooing Republicans in Congress to work with him on a "grand
bargain" to corral budget deficits that have topped $1 trillion
in each of the past four years.
Republican lawmakers who dined with Obama in recent days
said they were encouraged by their meetings.
But with proposals actually being put down on paper, in the
form of 2014 budget blueprints, the air of bipartisanship seemed
to evaporate, at least for now - even as Obama huddled Tuesday
just off the Senate chamber with fellow Democrats to urge
progress.
Indeed, among the warnings Obama got from some Democrats,
according to Senators who attended the meeting, was not to cut
safety-net programs.
"These were two ideological documents. They are both
bargaining positions," said David Brown, a policy analyst at
Third Way, a centrist think tank in Washington.
Brown added that for a budget compromise to be reached in
coming months, Obama will have to convince the public of the
need to reform "entitlement" programs, such as Medicare and
Medicaid, although not necessarily as drastically as the Ryan
budget requires.
Ryan, a leading conservative voice in Congress, took the
wraps off of his budget outline for fiscal 2014 that begins Oct.
1 and chastised the Obama administration for overseeing a rapid
run-up in debt that now totals $16.7 trillion.
"You can't start really paying this debt down in a serious
way until you balance the budget," he said. "The current high
levels of debt we have today are a threat to our economy."
Ryan's budget, with its $4.6 trillion in deficit reduction
over 10 years, was welcomed by Republicans in Congress. It was
similar to the budget Ryan proposed for fiscal 2013 that won
approval in the Republican House.
But its deep cuts in social safety net programs coupled with
significant tax cuts for upper-income Americans, was roundly
criticized by Democrats.
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada even
challenged the Ryan plan's claim of achieving balance by 2023,
saying it "relies on accounting that's creative at best and
fraudulent at worst."
A senior Republican senator, Jerry Moran of Kansas,
dismissed Murray's 2014 budget blueprint, saying, "all the
Democrats can come up with for a budget is a trillion-dollar
increase in taxes."
A GULF TO BRIDGE
As has been the case since early 2011, when deficit
reduction took center stage, Democrats and Republicans were
fighting over the same, fundamental questions: Should budget
deficits be attacked with spending cuts, tax increases or a
combination?
A McClatchy-Marist poll released Tuesday showed that
Democrat respondents prefer increasing taxes over cutting
spending by a margin of 65 percent to 27 percent.
The pattern was reversed for Republicans surveyed, who
preferred cuts to tax increases by 79 percent to 14 percent.
Support for cuts declined when specific programs are mentioned.
But seven in ten of all those polled said they believed it
is more important "for government officials to compromise" to
find a solution than to insist on their own goals.
"The gulf we have to bridge is just as big as it ever was,"
said Representative Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, the top
Democrat on the House of Representatives Budget Committee.
But for all the squabbling washing over Capitol Hill on
Tuesday, Obama did not seem rattled.
Senator Benjamin Cardin, a liberal Democrat from Maryland
who attended Tuesday's lunch with Obama, told reporters: "On the
budget issues, he acknowledged that 'look, the best course now,
is to let the budgets go, get them into conference, and try to
reconcile the two.'"
In other words, the president advised each side to pass
their respective budgets, ones that will appeal to their core
political supporters, and then work out the differences the
old-fashioned way in a House-Senate negotiating group.
That will be a complicated task however and Obama got a
taste of it from liberal Democratic senators who at lunch
expressed their concern with the president's willingness to
potentially cut social programs like Social Security retirement
benefits and Medicare healthcare for the elderly and disabled.
As Obama reaches across the aisle, his approval rating
jumped up four percentage points from last week to 47 percent,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos online poll released on Tuesday.
But the percentage of Americans who disapprove of his
performance at 50 percent was still higher than his approval
rating. Fifty-seven percent of people said the country is going
in the wrong direction, compared to 27 percent who think it is
on the right track.
Meanwhile, a budget brush fire erupted on another front on
Tuesday.
Legislation in the Senate to avert a March 27 government
shutdown was being slowed by Republican senators. They expressed
concerns over how money was being spent in the Democratic bill
to fund federal agencies through Sept. 30.
Leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives are
nonetheless hoping to finish this short-term funding bill by
next week.