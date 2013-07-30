* Lawmakers running out of time to avoid government shutdown
* Short-term fix would fund government for a few more weeks
* Government funding, debt limit deadlines could converge
By David Lawder and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, July 29 With time running out for
the U.S. Congress to agree on next year's budget, some
Republicans are pushing for a short-term fix that would delay
the confrontation over a government shutdown until November.
If lawmakers agree on a short-term plan to fund the
government for a few weeks past the current Oct. 1 deadline, it
would mean that the fight over government funding for next year
would coincide with a potentially more consequential clash over
raising the federal borrowing limit.
House Republican aides said a growing number of party
lawmakers want to try to buy more time to agree on funding
levels for government agencies and programs, though no decisions
have been made.
One aide said a short-term spending measure would be a
"no-drama" way to allow the House and Senate extra time to work
on annual spending bills.
Another Republican aide said there would be advantages to
tackling differences over government funding at the same time
Congress is debating conditions for increasing the debt limit.
House Republican leaders have not made any decisions yet on
whether to seek a short-term spending measure known as a
"continuing resolution" because the chamber is still focused on
passing its 12 appropriations bills, said Michael Steel, a
spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner.
President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans are
bracing for a major budget battle this fall as they try to
resolve deep divisions over taxes, automatic spending cuts known
as the sequester, and whether to rein in costly federal benefits
programs.
BACK-TO-BACK DEADLINES
As Congress prepares for a five-week recess that starts on
Friday, it is grappling with two deadlines - the need for
government funding legislation as it starts the new fiscal year
on Oct. 1 and the need to raise the $16.7 trillion debt limit to
avoid default, likely sometime in November.
Once lawmakers return from their break on Sept. 9, they have
only nine legislative days to work out differences before the
Oct. 1 deadline to avert a government shutdown.
"There's not much time," said Tad DeHaven, a budget analyst
at the libertarian Cato Institute in Washington. "So it looks to
me like a continuing resolution. The only question is what
number."
Obama's Democrats and congressional Republicans are deeply
divided over spending levels for the new fiscal year.
Republicans want to keep savings from the automatic cuts in
place and have written their spending bills to a $967 billion
cap, the lowest in a decade.
Democrats, meanwhile, view that spending limit as far too
austere and are proposing a higher cap of $1.058 trillion. The
caps apply to programs ranging from education to national parks
to the military.
Some aides say one way to find common ground on a short-term
funding fix would be to keep funding at this year's annualized
level - about $988 billion - for a few additional weeks.
Given the polarization between the two parties, even
hammering out a short-term agreement could be challenging,
though Congress has often resorted to temporary funding
extensions at the start of a new fiscal year.
Democrats are likely to insist that any funding extension
replaces the sequester cuts, which are now causing temporary
layoffs at government agencies and military contractors alike.
"We want sequestration to be turned off, not extended," said
Matthew Dennis, spokesman for Representative Nita Lowey, the top
Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.
Many Republicans want to keep the sequester in place and
view the debt limit as a key leverage point to demand even
deeper spending cuts, particularly reforms to the Social
Security and Medicare programs for the elderly.
However, pushing the government too close to a debt default
would likely cause turmoil in financial markets. This happened
during the bruising budget fight of 2011, when congressional
dysfunction over the issue prompted Standard and Poor's to strip
the United States of its top-tier credit rating.