* Republican Boehner: "This is not some damn game"
* Obama says will not negotiate with a gun to Americans'
head
* Kerry labels shutdown a "momentary episode in American
politics"
By Thomas Ferraro and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 Washington entered the fifth
day of a partial government shutdown on Saturday with no end in
sight even as another, more serious conflict over raising the
nation's borrowing authority started heating up.
The U.S. House of Representatives prepared for a Saturday
session but with no expectations of progress on either the
shutdown or a measure to raise the nation's $16.7 trillion debt
ceiling. Congress must act by Oct. 17 in order to avoid a
government debt default.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner tried on Friday to
squelch reports that he would ease the way to a debt ceiling
increase, stressing that Republicans would continue to insist on
budget cuts as a condition of raising the borrowing authority.
On the shutdown, Boehner said Republicans were holding firm
in their demand that in exchange for passing a bill to fund and
reopen the government, President Barack Obama and his Democrats
must agree to delay implementation of Obama's health care law.
The launch date for Obamacare health insurance exchanges
came and went on Oct. 1, meaning Republicans are now in a more
difficult political position of trying to stop something that
has already begun.
Although essential government functions like national
security and air traffic control continue, the economic and
policy effects of the shutdown are amplified the longer hundreds
of thousands of federal workers remain at home and unpaid.
Negotiations on tax and free trade treaties are on hold,
enforcement of sanctions against Iran and Syria are being
hindered, and a government tester of dangerous consumer products
spends his days at home.
"Do not mistake this momentary episode in American politics
as anything more than a moment of politics," U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry told reporters at an Asia-Pacific leaders
conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Saturday.
"Nothing will diminish our commitment to Asia...we will
continue to fulfill our responsibilities and our engagement
around the world," said Kerry, who is standing in for Obama
after the president cancel his Asian trip.
TEMPERS FRAY
Nerves and sometimes tempers frayed on Friday after several
weeks of long sessions of Congress and non-stop posturing.
"This isn't some damn game," said Boehner, responding to a
Wall Street Journal article that quoted an unidentified White
House official saying Democrats were "winning" the shutdown
battle.
The Democratic president reiterated that he was willing to
negotiate with Republicans, but said, "We can't do it with a gun
held to the head of the American people."
"There's no winning when families don't have certainty over
whether they're going to get paid or not," Obama told reporters
when he visited a downtown Washington lunch spot that was
offering a discount to furloughed federal government workers.
The shutdown began on Tuesday when the Republican-led House
of Representatives refused to approve a bill funding the
government unless it included measures designed to delay or
defund key provisions of Obama's signature legislation, the 2010
Affordable Care Act, which are now being implemented.
Obama again appealed to Boehner to bring a "clean" funding
bill - without reference to the health reforms - to a vote in
the House, where many Democrats believe it could pass with a
combination of Democrats and a few of the majority Republicans.
POSSIBLE MANEUVER
Democratic leaders in the House said on Friday they were
working on a maneuver that, if successful, would force a vote on
legislation to fully reopen the federal government.
The plan involves a rarely used "discharge petition" that
would dislodge an existing bill from a committee and send it to
the House floor if a simple majority of lawmakers in the chamber
sign the petition.
Such a move would take a week or so to clear procedural
hurdles in the House, according to Democratic U.S.
Representative George Miller. A House vote might not come until
at least Oct. 14, which is a federal holiday, said Miller from
California.
Democratic Representative Louise Slaughter of New York
called on 22 moderate House Republicans to put their "voting
cards where your mouths are" and help end the shutdown.
Slaughter said that although the 22 have declared support
for an unconditional bill to fund the government, they have
sided with their own Republican leaders and the conservative Tea
Party wing in repeatedly opposing Democratic efforts to bring
such a Senate bill up for a House vote.
"When the opportunity arose, courage failed them," Slaughter
said in a House speech.
The government was obliged to close many of its operations
because Congress failed to pass a spending bill by Oct. 1, the
start of the new fiscal year.
Facing public anger over the government shutdown, the House
has adopted a strategy of voting piecemeal to fund some popular
federal agencies - like the Veterans Administration, the
National Park Service and the National Institutes of Health -
that are partially closed.
Republicans know that neither the Democratic-controlled
Senate nor Obama will agree to that approach, but it allows them
to accuse Democrats of working against the interests of
veterans, national parks and cancer patients.
"PIECEMEAL" FUNDING BILLS
House Republicans have been working through nearly a dozen
bills to fund targeted programs. They included: nutrition
programs for low-income women and their children; a program to
secure nuclear weapons and non-proliferation; intelligence
gathering; border patrols; weather monitoring; Head Start school
programs for the poor. With a major storm approaching the Gulf
coast, one of the measures passed by the House on Friday would
fund federal disaster assistance.
The Democratic-controlled Senate says it will reject the
piecemeal funding measures and Obama has said he would veto
them. One measure the White House does support is a bill to
retroactively pay federal workers once the government reopens,
likely to pass the House on Saturday.
Global stocks posted a loss for the week while the dollar
hovered near an eight-month low on investor fears the budget
standoff in Washington will drag on until politicians reach a
deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.
The shutdown and the possible failure to raise the debt
ceiling, have prompted a number of warnings from big business.
AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson, addressing a
possible default, said in a statement, "It would be the height
of irresponsibility for any public official to consider such a
course. In fact, even the discussion of default poses great risk
to our economy and to our country."
The government's September employment report, the most
widely watched economic data both on Wall Street and Main
Street, had been scheduled for release on Friday but was a
casualty of the shutdown.