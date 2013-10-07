* Two sides are still deadlocked
* Lew says Congress is "playing with fire"
* Conflict could go down to wire
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 As the U.S. government moved
into the second week of a shutdown on Monday with no end in
sight, a deadlocked U.S. Congress also confronted an Oct. 17
deadline to increase the nation's borrowing power or risk
default.
The last big confrontation over the debt ceiling, in August,
2011, ended with an eleventh-hour agreement under pressure from
shaken markets and warnings of an economic catastrophe if a
default were allowed to occur.
A similar last-minute resolution remained a distinct
possibility this time as well.
In comments on Sunday political talk shows, neither
Republicans nor Democrats offered any sign of impending
agreement on either the shutdown or the debt ceiling, and both
blamed the other side for the impasse.
"I'm willing to sit down and have a conversation with the
president," said Republican House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner, speaking on ABC's "This Week." But, he added,
President Barack Obama's "refusal to negotiate is putting our
country at risk."
On CNN's State of the Union, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said: "Congress is playing with fire," adding that Obama would
not negotiate until "Congress does its job" by reopening the
government and raising the debt ceiling.
SHUTDOWN, DEBT CEILING ISSUES MERGED
The two issues started out separately in the House but have
been merged by the pressure of time.
Conservative Republicans in the House have resisted funding
the government for the current fiscal year until they extract
some concession from Obama that would delay or defund his
signature healthcare law, which launched Oct. 1.
Many of those conservatives want a similar condition placed
on raising the debt ceiling, but in his list of debt-ceiling
demands Sunday, Boehner did not mention the Affordable Care Act,
commonly known as Obamacare.
"It's time to talk about the spending problem," said
Boehner, including measures to rein in costs of entitlement
programs such as the Social Security retirement system and
Medicare, the government-run health insurance plan for seniors.
Harry Reid, leader of the Democratic-led Senate, is expected
to decide soon on whether to try to open formal debate on a
"clean" bill - without extraneous issues attached - to raise the
U.S. Treasury's borrowing authority.
Passage of such a measure would require at least six of the
Senate's 46 Republicans to join its 54 Democrats in order to
overcome procedural hurdles that opponents of Obamacare could
erect.
According to one Senate Democratic aide, the debt limit hike
might be coupled with a new initiative to reform the U.S. tax
code and achieve long-term savings in Social Security and
Medicare, whose expense has soared along with the population of
retirees.
Republican lawmakers have floated other ideas, such as a
very short debt limit increase, which would create time for more
negotiation at the expense of further market uncertainty, and
repeal of a medical device tax.
The tax is expected to generate some $30 billion over 10
years to help pay for healthcare insurance subsidies under
Obamacare.
Some Democrats favor repealing the tax, but they insist that
replacement revenues be found and repeal be considered only
after government reopens and the debt limit is raised.
MAJOR PROBLEMS IN HOUSE
Agreement in the Senate would send the snarl of issues back
into the House, whose Republican caucus has adopted a hard line
on both Obamacare and the debt ceiling.
There may be enough votes in the House for passage of a
clean bill, according to some analysts. That would require
almost all of the House's 200 Democrats and about 20 of its 232
Republicans to vote in favor. But taking such a vote would
require Speaker Boehner to violate his policy against bringing a
vote on any legislation that is favored by less than a majority
of House Republicans.
In any case, neither side is making any move toward
accommodation, and the stakes rise with the passage of time.
For any deal to work, negotiators probably would have to
choreograph a multi-pronged approach that allows all sides to
declare victory, even if it is one that cues up another battle
in mid-November or December.
While the shutdown itself is unlikely to cause major
disruption in the markets, a fight over the debt ceiling could.
In the last two days of the debt-limit standoff of August 2011,
the New York Stock Exchange lost 11.2 percent of its value, and
the deadlock led to a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating "AA+"
from "AAA" by Standard & Poors.
The outlooks from Moody's and Standard & Poor's, the only
agency so far to have lowered its rating on U.S. debt, are both
at "stable," but Fitch Ratings has indicated a negative outlook
for the U.S. debt rating.
All three agencies have said the U.S. debt profile has
improved substantially over the past two years, with gross
domestic product growth, while slow, proving to be persistently
positive and the budget deficit trending lower.
Fitch said in a note last week that the U.S. rating is at
risk in the current showdown over the debt ceiling because
failure to raise it sufficiently in advance of the deadline,
raises questions about the full faith and credit of the United
States to honor its obligations.
Political gridlock remains the greatest risk to the U.S.
outlook, Fitch said in its note of Oct. 1, the first day of the
partial shutdown of federal government operations.
"This 'faith' is a key underpinning of the U.S. dollar's
global reserve currency status and reason why the US 'AAA'
rating can tolerate a substantially higher level of public debt
than other 'AAA' sovereigns," Fitch said.
Investors have so far been relatively sanguine about the
approaching debt ceiling deadline, but measures of anxiety, such
as the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Volatility Index,
have begun trending up since the shutdown began last Tuesday.
The VIX rose 18 percent last week and briefly hit its highest
level since June.