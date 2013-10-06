* House speaker says not enough votes to pass "clean"
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 Republican House Speaker John
Boehner vowed on Sunday not to raise the U.S. debt ceiling
without a "serious conversation" about what is driving the debt,
while Democrats said it was irresponsible and reckless to raise
the possibility of a U.S. default.
"The nation's credit is at risk because of the
administration's refusal to sit down and have a conversation,"
Boehner told ABC's "This Week," adding that there were not
enough votes in the House of Representatives to pass a "clean"
debt limit bill, without any conditions attached.
Asked if that meant the United States was headed towards a
default if President Barack Obama did not negotiate ahead of an
Oct. 17 deadline to raise the debt ceiling, Boehner said:
"That's the path we're on."
The comments appeared to mark a hardening since late last
week when Boehner was reported to have told Republicans
privately that he would work to avoid default, even if it meant
relying on the votes of Democrats, as he did in August 2011.
Republicans and Democrats also traded blame for a shutdown
that has brought much of the government to a standstill for
nearly a week. With no end in sight, the battle over funding the
government has merged into the one over the debt ceiling.
Republicans have demanded that Democrats agree to delay
implementation of the Affordable Care Act, the landmark 2010 law
popularly known as Obamacare, as part of any spending bill.
They have also been seeking measures to address the federal
government's long-term debt in exchange for raising its $16.7
trillion debt limit. If the borrowing cap is not increased, the
United States could go into default, with what officials and
economists say would be seriously damaging consequences for the
U.S. and global economies.
"I don't want the United States to default on its debt,"
Boehner said. "But I'm not going to raise the debt limit without
a serious conversation about dealing with problems that are
driving the debt up. It would be irresponsible of me to do
this."
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned of serious consequences
if "the unthinkable" were to happen and the United States
defaulted. "It is irresponsible and it is reckless to take that
chance, which is why Congress needs to act," he told Fox News.
He told CNN: "On the 17th we run out of our ability to
borrow, and Congress is playing with fire."
Senator Ted Cruz, who has been the standard-bearer for
Republican opposition to funding the government without measures
to undercut Obama's healthcare law, told CNN that Congress
frequently in the past had attached curbs on spending to votes
to raise the debt ceiling.
On this occasion, he said, Republicans were looking for
three things before raising the debt ceiling: a significant
structural plan to reduce government spending, no new taxes, and
measures to "mitigate the harm from Obamacare."
Democrats vow not to negotiate on the funding bill or the
debt ceiling, arguing that it is the job of Congress to pay its
bills.
MARKETS WARY
Concerns that the shutdown could trim economic growth
coupled with nervousness over a potential debt ceiling crisis
later this month have weighed on stocks and pushed the U.S.
dollar close to an eight-month low.
While selling has been orderly so far, investors expect
volatility to rise as the shutdown continues and the debt
ceiling deadline nears.
Democratic Senator Charles Schumer told ABC's "This Week" he
did not believe Boehner would let the nation go into default, as
it would lead to chaos on financial markets, freeze lines of
credit and cause a jump in interest rates.
"I believe Speaker Boehner will not do that when push comes
to shove," Schumer said, adding that Boehner and Republicans
would be forced "sooner or later" to stand up to the "hard
right" in their party and give in. "They will have to back off."
Obama and the Democrats say bills to fund the government and
raise the debt ceiling could be resolved quickly if Boehner
permitted votes on simple, no-strings-attached measures in the
Republican-controlled House.
Asked about reports that around 20 House Republicans have
said they would join some 200 Democrats in voting for such a
bill - enough to pass it - Boehner told ABC that there were not
enough votes in the chamber to pass such a bill.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Boehner should prove
he does not have the votes for a clean bill, known as a
"continuing resolution," or CR, by putting a bill on the House
floor. "The Speaker says there are 'not enough votes' to pass a
clean CR? If he's right, why not prove it?" Carney said via
Twitter.
The Affordable Care Act aims to provide health insurance to
millions of Americans without coverage. Republicans argue it is
a massive government intrusion into private medicine that will
cause insurance premiums to skyrocket, put people out of work
and eventually lead to socialized medicine.
The government shutdown started on Tuesday and initially
idled as many as 800,000 federal workers, shuttering all but
essential government operations.
The Pentagon said on Saturday it would recall the vast
majority of some 350,000 civilian Defense Department employees
sent home during the shutdown. The announcement came as
Democrats and Republicans in the House agreed to pay all
furloughed employees retroactively once the government reopened.
NO MAGIC SOLUTION
In an interview on CNN, Lew repeatedly declined to say what
would happen if Congress failed to raise the debt ceiling.
Some Republicans have argued that the U.S. government would
be able to continue to service its debt even if it did not have
enough money to pay all of its bills. Lew declined to say
whether that would be the case, but he argued that it would be
just as bad if it missed other obligations like Social Security
pension payments or Medicare payments to hospitals and doctors.
"There is no option that prevents us from being in default
if we don't pay our bills," Lew told CNN's "State of the Union."
Lew said the Obama administration has determined that
legally it does not have the authority to raise the debt ceiling
on its own, as some Democratic lawmakers have suggested.
"There's a desire here for there to be some kind of a magic
solution. There's an easy solution: a majority in Congress would
do the right thing if given a chance to open the government. A
majority in Congress would do the right thing if given a chance
to let us pay our bills."
While most House Republicans have remained firmly opposed to
reopening the government without some changes to Obamacare,
Republicans in Democratic-leaning states have been trying to
build support for a revolt against that stance.
In an opinion piece on Sunday on local news website
Philly.com, seven Republican House members from districts in
northeastern states called for a measure to reopen the
government without conditions.
"The fight to stop Obamacare cannot continue with the
government shut down. That's why we support a short-term, clean
funding bill to turn those lights back on," wrote the group,
which included Representatives Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and
Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey.
The lawmakers also said they were talking with some
Democrats on a possible compromise plan that would involve
reopening the government for six months while repealing the
medical device tax, a provision of Obamacare that is unpopular
with Republicans and some Democrats.