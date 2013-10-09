UPDATE 5-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
WASHINGTON Oct 9 U.S. President Barack Obama has invited the House of Representatives Democratic caucus to a meeting at the White House to discuss the budget crisis and the looming debt limit deadline, a White House official said on Wednesday.
Other caucuses will be invited in coming days, the official said. The meeting Wednesday will take place at 4:30 p.m./2030 GMT
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
* Highest U.S. oil rigs since Oct. 2015 (Adds quote, details)