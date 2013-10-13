WASHINGTON Oct 13 U.S. lawmakers voiced
tentative optimism Sunday that fiscal crisis talks between
Senate leaders would pave the way to a deal to avert a
government default and reopen the government, but Democrats and
Republicans remained far apart on details.
As the clock ticked down to a Thursday deadline for raising
the U.S. debt ceiling, necessary to avoid a possible government
default that would roil world financial markets, both Democratic
and Republican senators said the fact their leaders were meeting
represented progress.
"It's a breakthrough. Hard to imagine, but it's a
breakthrough," Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the
Senate, told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.
"The conversation that started yesterday between Senator
(Mitch) McConnell - the Republican Senate leader - and Senator
(Harry) Reid I think has the promise of finding a solution," he
said.
Reid, the Senate majority leader, and McConnell held an
initial session on Saturday and agreed to meet again on Sunday.
Saturday's meeting, however, failed to dispel uncertainty
about their ability to reach an agreement quickly to end a
partial government shutdown and increase the nation's borrowing
authority.
Durbin offered no concrete reason for optimism, stressing
the dire consequences of failure and his hope that "sensible
people prevail" in a crisis that began with a partial government
shutdown on Oct. 1.
"I don't want to be overly optimistic, but there's a lot at
stake," said the Illinois Democrat.
Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman said he also expected
the two sides could reach a deal by Thursday.
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Senators Susan
Collins, a Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, agreed
that a solution will be reached by Reid and McConnell before
Thursday.
Among the unresolved issues are the duration of the debt
ceiling increase and the level of spending Congress will approve
when it finally agrees on a bill to reopen the government.
Democrats are attempting to use the negotiations to raise
spending above the levels authorized by the "sequester"
-stringent across the board budget cuts that took effect in
March, with more reductions set for January.
Lawmakers are also scrambling to put hundreds of thousands
of federal employees back to work after their failure to fund
the government resulted in the partial shutdown.
Washington's debt ceiling drama played out as anxious global
financial leaders gathered in the U.S. capital for annual
meetings of the International Monetary Fund and Group of 20
major industrialized and emerging economies.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on Saturday warned the
United States was just "five days away from a very dangerous
moment" unless politicians produce a plan to avoid default.
"If this comes to pass, it could be a disastrous event for
the developing world, and that will in turn greatly hurt
developed economies as well," he told reporters after a meeting
of the bank's Development Committee.
Meanwhile, U.S. stock investors, who were hoping to leave
politics aside to focus on fundamentals, are likely to be more
bearish on Monday amid expectations that talks to resolve the
crisis will go down to the wire on Thursday.
The S&P 500 stock index generated two days of strong gains
in advance of the weekend on hopes that an agreement to raise
the $16.7 trillion federal borrowing limit was near.
But the lack of progress so far is expected to cause selling
pressure to resume as investors start thinking the negotiations
may go right up to the Oct. 17 deadline to increase the debt
ceiling.
"This continual breakdown in talks likely won't have a
positive effect on the markets," said Bonnie Baha, senior
portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital in Los Angeles.
"If the U.S. breaches the debt ceiling and there's any hint
whatsoever that the U.S. will not meet their obligations on
time, then all bets are off. We're drifting into uncharted
waters here,' she added.
"There will probably be a negative reaction in the stock
market but I think the pressure is really shifting to Washington
now," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at
Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.