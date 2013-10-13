* Thursday debt ceiling deadline approaching
* Reid says negotiations 'substantive'
* Offers little concrete information
* Fight could go down to wire
By David Lawder and Tim Reid
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 Senate negotiations to bring
a boiling fiscal crisis to an end showed signs of progress on
Sunday, but there were no guarantees that the U.S. federal
government shutdown was about to end or that a historic default
would be avoided.
Friday's optimism that a deal might be forged before
financial markets opened on Monday vanished on Saturday and the
talks moved from the acrimony of the House of Representatives to
the Senate.
Negotiations that were likely to stretch into the week
continued between the Senate's top Democrat and Republican.
Underscoring the urgency of resolving the impasse, both the
Senate and House are scheduled to be in session on Monday, even
though it is the Columbus Day federal holiday.
However, whatever deal the Senate might reach will still
have to return for approval by the House, where the Republican
majority faces strong pressure from its vocal conservative flank
not to make any concessions to President Barack Obama and his
Democratic Party.
Given that, hopes for forcing a conclusion before the
Treasury reaches its debt ceiling on Thursday and runs out of
authority to borrow may hinge in part on fear of tumbling
investor confidence.
Financial markets began the week in Asia with a close eye on
developments. U.S. stock index futures fell and the safe-haven
yen rose broadly, foreshadowing a rocky start for Asian shares
after the weekend failure to reach an agreement.
U.S. stock index futures fell 0.8 percent in
early trade. If the losses are sustained, it indicates that Wall
Street would open lower later on Monday.
U.S. stocks had risen strongly ahead of the weekend
on hopes a deal to raise the $16.7 trillion federal borrowing
limit was near. Failure to raise the debt ceiling would leave
the world's biggest economy unable to pay its bills in the
coming weeks.
SUNDAY SESSION
On Saturday, House Speaker John Boehner informed his
rank-and-file that the negotiations with the White House had
collapsed. The focus moved to the Senate, which held a rare
Sunday session with lawmakers delivering speeches about the
prolonged standoff to an empty chamber.
Behind the scenes, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and
Republican leader Mitch McConnell held conversations that Reid
later called "substantive." Reid did not provide details. But if
they bear fruit those talks could lead to a series of rapid
legislative actions.
Reid's remarks capped a dreary Washington day that gave some
hope that Congress soon might pass legislation to fund the
government - in shutdown mode since Oct. 1 - and increase
borrowing authority.
"I'm optimistic about the prospects for a positive
conclusion to the issues before this country today," Reid said
before closing the Senate for the day.
Earlier on Sunday, McConnell issued a statement calling on
Democrats to accept a bipartisan plan that would end the
government shutdown and raise the borrowing authority.
What started as a Republican effort to fight Obama's
signature healthcare reform law by depriving it of funds and
blocking a budget agreement has morphed into a stalemate on
other issues.
"I don't even understand, at this moment, what this is
about," said Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, "It's not
about Obamacare anymore. Is it about reforming Medicare and
Social Security? That's not clear. Is it about how much money
we're spending? That's not even clear. It feels like we're
boxing shadows,"
Senator Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat, boiled the
fight down to just a couple of seemingly easy matters to
resolve: the size of the increase in Treasury's borrowing
authority and how much the government would be allowed to spend
in a temporary funding bill after money ran out with the Sept.
30 end of fiscal year 2013.
Nonetheless, Democrats and Republicans jockeyed to win added
provisions to those two basic issues, slowing the talks.
While McConnell urged Democrats to accept a bipartisan plan
that has been developing for several days, some senators and
their aides said that details were still being worked out on the
very measure the top Republican was touting.
But if those discussions progress, the normally slow-moving
Congress could kick into high gear.
In 2011, during the last major battle over the debt limit, a
deal was announced the night of July 31 of that year. By Aug. 1,
the House of Representatives had passed a bill; the next day the
Senate went along and hours later, Obama had signed it into law.
Even so, the 2011 fight went right down to the wire and this
year's battle seemed to be shaping up no differently. If a deal
is reached, lawmakers could be voting on it as late as Wednesday
or Thursday.
FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC CRITICS
As the acrimony continued, China's state news agency Xinhua
called for an end to the "pernicious impasse" and said it was
time for a "de-Americanized world."
China is among the largest foreign holders of U.S. debt.
In Washington, U.S. veterans' and conservative Tea Party
groups protested the government shutdown, taking down barricades
around the World War Two memorial on the National Mall before
marching to the gates of the White House.
Police officers, some in riot gear, pushed back against the
crowd when it got too close to the White House fence, creating a
brief flashpoint of anger in an otherwise peaceful
demonstration.
The rally included speeches from Sarah Palin, a hero of the
Tea Party movement and former Republican governor of Alaska, and
Ted Cruz, a freshman Republican senator who has crusaded against
Obama's healthcare law.
Cruz played a key role a few weeks ago in stoking Tea Party
fervor against Obamacare and encouraged conservative House
members to hold out for major changes to the law even if it
meant a partial government shutdown.
They have not won any changes to the law yet. But they won a
government shutdown. Since then, House Republican leaders'
efforts to broker a way out of the standoff failed, leaving
senators to try to find a deal.
"Here's what I'm worried about," Republican Senator Lindsey
Graham told ABC's "This Week," "a deal coming out of the Senate
that a majority of Republicans can't vote for in the House."
House leaders spoke bitterly Saturday of the prospect of
being "jammed" later this week: put in a situation by the Senate
and possibly by market turmoil of having to rush something
through at the last minute, probably with the votes of Democrats
as well as the some of the Republican majority.