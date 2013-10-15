* Senate's Reid: tomorrow could be a bright day
* Republican counterpart McConnell also upbeat
* Discussing raising debt ceiling through mid-Feb - source
* Government would reopen through middle of January - source
* Senator Cruz says waiting to see the details
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 A month of combat in the U.S.
Congress over government spending showed signs on Monday of
giving way to a Senate deal to reopen shuttered federal agencies
and prevent an economically damaging default on federal debt.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, and his
Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, ended a day of constant
talks with optimistic proclamations, as details leaked out of
the pact they were negotiating.
"We've made tremendous progress," Reid said at the end of a
Senate session during a federal holiday, underscoring the
urgency of settling a fiscal crisis that was nearing a Thursday
deadline. The U.S. Treasury Department estimates it will reach a
$16.7 trillion borrowing limit on Oct. 17.
"We hope that with good fortune ... that perhaps tomorrow
will be a bright day," Reid said, hinting at the possible
Tuesday announcement of a bipartisan Senate deal.
McConnell, who has been a fierce critic of Reid all year
instead had a smile on his face and upbeat words. "We've had a
good day; had a good day yesterday," he said of his work with
Reid.
The plan under discussion would promptly end a partial
government shutdown about to enter its third week. It also would
raise the debt ceiling by enough to cover the nation's borrowing
needs at least through mid-February 2014, according to a source
familiar with the negotiations.
Government operations would be funded through the middle of
January, keeping in place the across-the-board "sequester"
spending cuts that took effect in March, though government
agencies would have more latitude to ease their impact. It would
also set up a new round of budget talks that would try to strike
a bargain by year's end.
With the Reid-McConnell talks continuing, these details were
subject to change, according to Senate aides.
Democrats look to have fended off any major changes to
President Barack Obama's signature health law, something that
could fuel resistance, particularly by conservative Republicans
in the House of Representatives who had insisted on delaying
"Obamacare" as a condition of continued government funding.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor told reporters that
Republican lawmakers will hold a closed-door meeting on Tuesday
"to discuss a way forward, so stayed tuned."
House Speaker John Boehner could face an insurrection that
could threaten his position as Washington's top Republican if he
tries to advance a bill over the objections of rank-and-file
conservatives in that chamber.
Boehner has not publicly commented on the Senate
negotiations. A spokesman said the House would review whatever
the Senate passes.
MIXED REACTION
In an early sign of Republican opposition, Representative
Joe Barton of Texas told reporters: "No deal is better than a
bad deal," as he downplayed the impact of an historic credit
default if the U.S. limit on borrowing is not quickly raised.
But Republican Representative Peter King of New York said it
would be hard for the House not to put it to a vote if it gets
strong support from Senate Republicans.
"For the (Senator) Cruz wing of the party who say we should
get a better deal, I say we would have gotten a better deal if
we had not shut the government down and gotten right to debt
negotiations," said King, a moderate who has criticized the
tactics of the conservative Tea Party faction.
Republicans have taken a hit in opinion polls since the
standoff began and some in the party worry it could hurt their
chances to win control of the Senate in next year's midterm
elections.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll released on Monday found
that 74 percent of Americans disapprove of the way congressional
Republicans have handled the standoff, compared with a 53
percent disapproval rating for Obama.
DEADLINE LOOMS
Even if a deal is reached on Tuesday, it was unclear whether
Congress can pass legislation to avert the Oct. 17 default
deadline. Hard-liners such as Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz
might be able to exploit Senate rules to delay a vote for
several days.
Confronted by a throng of reporters on Monday, Cruz
responded to repeated questions about his intentions by only
saying, "We'll have to wait to see what the details are" of any
pact.
Because of the uncertainty over U.S. finances, banks and
money market funds are already shunning some government
securities that are often used as collateral for short-term
loans and to facilitate many other transactions.
Though some Republicans have argued that the government
could avoid serious consequences by prioritizing interest
payments over other types of spending, that view is not widely
held by the public.
A Reuters/IPSOS poll released on Tuesday found that only 25
percent believe the debt ceiling issue is "overblown."
U.S. stocks were buoyed by prospects of a deal. The S&P 500
Index closed on Monday up 0.41 percent while the Nasdaq
Composite Index ended 0.62 percent higher.
The government shutdown is beginning to weigh on the
economy. The hundreds of thousands of federal employees who have
been temporarily thrown out of work are likely to get back-pay
when the standoff is resolved. But they aren't getting paid now,
forcing many to dial back on personal spending and cancel
holiday travel plans.
The crisis is only the latest in a series of budget battles
in recent years that have spooked investors and consumers. The
uncertainty has weighed on the economy and boosted the
unemployment rate by 0.6 of a percentage point, or the
equivalent of 900,000 jobs since late 2009, according to a new
estimate by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a think tank.
Republicans in the Senate are pushing to include slight
modifications to the Affordable Care Act. One would toughen
income verification for those seeking health insurance subsidies
under the law. Another could delay a reinsurance fee included in
the law that otherwise would start in 2014, according to a
labor-union source.
Throughout the shutdown, Obama has said Republicans must
agree to reopen the government and extend the debt ceiling
before the two sides can begin talks on spending or tweaks to
his Affordable Care Act.