By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Oct 15 Efforts by lawmakers to stop
a U.S. debt default were in disarray on Tuesday with just over a
day before the government's authority to borrow money lapses,
risking the Treasury's ability to pay bills and creditors.
Chaotic negotiations to end the U.S. fiscal impasse failed
to produce a deal, and left Congress and President Barack Obama
desperately searching for a way to reopen the government and
raise the country's debt limit ahead of a Thursday deadline.
Both measures require approval by the U.S. Senate and the
House of Representatives. In the Democrat-led Senate, leaders of
both parties resumed negotiations, but the Republican majority
in the House appeared to be even more divided than usual.
In a span of a few hours, two plans floated by Republicans
in the fractious House collapsed for a lack of support and
Senate negotiations that were close to an agreement were
suspended to await a solution from the House.
But on Tuesday evening, spokesmen for Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said
their talks were back on. A spokesman for Reid said the two
leaders "are optimistic that an agreement is within reach" but
offered no timetable.
The uncertainty led Fitch Ratings to warn it could cut the
sovereign credit rating of the United States from AAA, citing
the political brinkmanship over raising the federal debt
ceiling.
Fitch's action emphasized how close to an economically
damaging default Washington has come, and sent U.S. stock
futures lower.
House Republicans twice tried to come up with a new
compromise but failed to satisfy Obama, Senate Democrats or Tea
Party conservatives who are determined to win changes to the
president's signature healthcare law before they will agree to
concessions on the budget.
The first House Republican attempt was shot down in a
closed-door meeting that had begun with members singing the hymn
"Amazing Grace."
The second plan was scuttled hours before it was expected to
hit the House floor for a vote after the influential Heritage
Action for America, a conservative group, urged a "no" vote
because it did not do enough to stop Obama's healthcare law.
Heritage said it would consider the plan a "key vote" in
evaluating whether to back candidates in next year's
congressional elections. Shortly after that warning, a committee
hearing scheduled to set rules for the debate was postponed and
the plan put in limbo.
This second plan from House Republicans dropped a provision
to delay a tax on medical devices that would be used to pay for
Obama's healthcare plan. Obama had objected to that proposal.
But the second plan, which would extend the federal debt
limit until Feb. 7 like the Senate, would only provide
government funding until Dec. 15, drawing fire from the White
House and Democrats for opening the door to another potential
government shutdown just before Christmas.
The Senate plan would keep the government open longer, until
Jan. 15.
The chaos raised questions about what the House will
ultimately be able to pass and stoked 11th-hour uncertainty.
"We're going to continue to work with our members on both
sides of the aisle to try to make sure that there is no issue of
default, and to get our government reopened," House Speaker John
Boehner told reporters after the closed-door meeting.
If Congress fails to reach a deal by Thursday, checks would
likely go out on time for a short while for everyone from
bondholders to workers who are owed unemployment benefits. But
analysts warn that a default on government obligations could
quickly follow, potentially causing the U.S. financial sector to
freeze up and threatening the global economy.
The U.S. Treasury Department seized on Fitch's downgrade
threat to press Congress. "The announcement reflects the urgency
with which Congress should act to remove the threat of default
hanging over the economy," a Treasury spokesperson said.
After the Fitch announcement, S&P 500 futures fell
9.6 points while Dow Jones industrial average futures
sank 60 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 7.5 points.
FITS AND STARTS
In the coming hours, much of the focus will be on Boehner
and whether he agrees to the demands of the more conservative
wing of his party.
Conservative House members, driven by the Tea Party
small-government faction, have continued to push for changes to
Obama's healthcare law as part of any budget deal.
Those demands sparked the partial government shutdown that
began with the dawn of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1,
temporarily throwing hundreds of thousands of government
employees out of work.
Earlier on Tuesday, lawmakers expressed hope that the Senate
could vote as soon as Wednesday on a deal being hashed out
between Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid and Republican
Leader Mitch McConnell.
"We were on track and Boehner stepped in," Richard Durbin of
Illinois, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, told reporters. "McConnell
is waiting on Boehner and Boehner is waiting on his caucus."
The House Republican proposal initially floated on Tuesday
would have funded the government through Jan. 15, and raised the
$16.7 trillion debt ceiling by enough to cover the nation's
borrowing needs through Feb. 7, similar to the Senate plan,
aides said.
But unlike the Senate, it would have included the two-year
suspension of the medical device tax included in Obama's
healthcare law, and a requirement that members of Congress and
the administration be covered under the law.
Both House versions would not have allowed the U.S. Treasury
to renew its extraordinary cash management measures to stretch
borrowing capacity for months, which had tentatively been
allowed under the Senate plan.
Numerous polls show Republicans have taken a hit in opinion
polls since the standoff began and the government shutdown. A
Washington Post/ABC News poll released on Monday found that 74
percent of Americans disapprove of the way congressional
Republicans have handled the standoff, compared with a 53
percent disapproval rating for Obama.
Another survey released by Gallup on Tuesday showed American
confidence in the U.S. economy fell another five points last
week as the government shutdown continued.
The crisis is the latest in a series of budget battles in
recent years that have hurt consumer confidence and weighed on
the economy. A Monday estimate by the Peter G. Peterson
Foundation, a think tank, said the uncertainty from the frequent
showdowns had boosted the unemployment rate by 0.6 of a
percentage point, or the equivalent of 900,000 jobs since late
2009.