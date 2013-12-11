WASHINGTON Dec 11 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives on Wednesday were falling in line behind a
two-year budget deal negotiated behind closed doors, indicating
that this normally rambunctious group of lawmakers is not
spoiling for a year-end fiscal fight.
Despite conservative groups denouncing the $85 billion plan,
the Republican-controlled House could vote as early as Thursday
to lock into place a measure that would minimize chances of any
further government shutdowns at least until October, 2015.
Passage in the House would all but guarantee the same in the
Senate, probably next week.
Representative Tom Cole told reporters that a majority of
his fellow House Republicans will vote for the budget deal,
which would replace some of the indiscriminate across-the-board
agency spending cuts that are scheduled for the next two years.
"A lot of support was expressed for it" during a closed
meeting of House Republicans, Cole told reporters.
The plan announced late on Tuesday by Senate Budget
Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, a Democrat, and House Budget
Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, a Republican, marked a shift away
from three years of budget standoffs.
Those standoffs became so partisan that they led to a 16-day
partial government shutdown in October after many federal
agencies were left with no money to operate.
The sea change in a Congress that opinion polls show is
scorned by the public, also came as Republicans are investing
nearly all of their energy in showcasing problems with President
Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law.
Another messy fight over the budget could have taken
attention away from "Obamacare" after Republicans have scored
public relations gains from the flawed roll-out of the program
in October.
Republicans have openly acknowledged that they also did not
want a budget fight to tamp down consumer confidence during the
Christmas season that is so crucial to retailers. But at the
same time, they have resisted Democratic efforts during budget
negotiations to extend federal benefits for the long-term
unemployed, which are set to expire later this month.
(Writing by Richard Cowan; Editing by Fred Barbash and Vicki
Allen)