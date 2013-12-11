* Some House conservatives leaning 'yes'
* Democrats stung by failure to extend jobless benefits
(Adds Fitch Ratings, paragraph 6, quotes and details)
By David Lawder and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Dec 11 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives on Wednesday were falling in line behind a
two-year budget deal negotiated behind closed doors, indicating
that the normally rambunctious group of lawmakers is not
spoiling for a year-end fiscal fight.
Despite conservative groups denouncing the $85 billion plan,
the Republican-controlled House could vote as early as Thursday
to lock into place a measure that would minimize chances of any
further government shutdowns at least until October 2015.
Passage in the House, just before the chamber recesses on
Friday for the year, would all but guarantee the same in the
Senate, probably next week.
Representative Tom Cole told reporters that a majority of
his fellow House Republicans would vote for the budget deal,
which would replace some of the indiscriminate, across-the-board
agency spending cuts scheduled for the next two years.
"A lot of support was expressed for it" during a closed
meeting of House Republicans, Cole told reporters.
Fitch Ratings said that while the bipartisan budget
agreement reduces the risk of damaging perceptions of the
country's creditworthiness, it nonetheless leaves U.S. sovereign
credit vulnerable to a downgrade.
The plan announced late on Tuesday by Senate Budget
Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, a Democrat, and House Budget
Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, a Republican, marked a shift away
from three years of budget standoffs.
Those standoffs became so partisan that they led to a 16-day
partial government shutdown in October after many federal
agencies were left with no money to operate.
The sea change in a Congress that opinion polls show is
scorned by the public also came as Republicans are investing
nearly all of their energy in showcasing problems with President
Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law.
Another messy fight over the budget could have taken
attention away from the program known as Obamacare after
Republicans have scored public relations gains from its flawed
rollout in October.
Republicans have openly acknowledged that they also did not
want a budget fight to tamp down consumer confidence during the
Christmas season that is so crucial to retailers. At the same
time, they have resisted Democratic efforts during budget
negotiations to extend federal benefits for the long-term
unemployed, which are set to expire later this month.
With 1.3 million people set to lose those benefits amid a 7
percent national jobless rate, the Obama administration said the
economy could take a hit as long-term unemployed people have
less money to spend.
House Speaker John Boehner blamed the White House for the
lack of action on jobless benefits, saying he had not seen an
acceptable proposal from the administration.
Boehner's spokesmen would not comment on whether he would
bring a bill of his own to the House floor for a vote and there
was widespread speculation that Congress would leave for a
holiday break without renewing the benefit.
"It's absolutely unconscionable that we are - could possibly
even consider leaving Washington, D.C., without extending those
benefits," House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters.
It was unclear whether lawmakers will make another attempt
at extending them in January.
CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKERS' SUPPORT
In past budget battles, many conservative House Republicans
refused to back legislation negotiated by Boehner or his
subordinates.
This time, many of them were lining up behind their leaders.
"I'm leaning yes," said Representative Tim Griffin, a
conservative Republican from Arkansas, who said it would avoid
future government shutdowns and "locks in some certainty, which
I think the economy needs and the American people need."
Tea Party-backed Representative John Fleming of Louisiana,
who described himself as one of the most conservative members of
the House and who cheered on the October government shutdown,
told reporters he also was leaning toward voting yes.
"It restores regular order," Fleming said. "And we begin
some mandatory spending reform. I think that's huge."
While organizations such as the Business Roundtable, a chief
executive group, urged passage of the Murray-Ryan deal,
several conservative groups that are influential with
Republicans called for killing it.
"This proposal swaps debt reduction today and next year for
the dubious promise of debt reduction a decade from now," Club
for Growth President Chris Chocola said on Wednesday.
Signaling deep divisions within the Republican Party,
Chocola added: "We stand with Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Tom Coburn,
Rand Paul" and other Republican lawmakers who have announced
their opposition to the deal.
Other conservative groups, which announced their opposition
well before the deal was completed, drew Boehner's ire.
"They're using our members, and they're using the American
people, for their own goals. This is ridiculous. Listen, if
you're for more deficit reduction, you're for this agreement,"
Boehner said.
Democrats, who are disappointed by the failure to get a deal
on jobless benefits, said they were still weighing the budget
pact. Some Democratic votes likely will be needed to pass the
bill in the House.
Some high-ranking House Democrats such as Representative
Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, however, called the deal "a small,
but good step forward for our country."
(Writing by Richard Cowan; Editing by Fred Barbash, Vicki Allen
and Jim Loney)