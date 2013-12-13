* Modest budget bill wins big bipartisan majority in House
* Spending levels set for two years; shutdown threat eased
* Measure set for Senate passage next week
* Passage seen unlikely to end gridlock on other major bills
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 A breakthrough budget deal
that avoids a government shutdown in January and blunts
automatic spending cuts easily won passage in the U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday, laying the groundwork for two years
free of funding crises.
The 332-94 bipartisan vote sends the measure to the Senate,
which is expected to pass it next week despite the objections of
conservative political groups that say it violates their core
goal of cutting government spending.
The modest deal makes no major dent in the U.S. deficit and
does not deal with the nation's borrowing authority, which could
provoke a battle when it needs to be increased by Congress in
late February or early in the spring.
Nor is there any expectation that it will usher in a new era
of cooperation on other issues, such as immigration or gun
control.
The deal sets spending levels for two years, a significant
break from the recent pattern of short-term funding bills that
require extension every few months, always under the threat of
a government shutdown like the 16 day closure in October.
It follows three years of bitter partisan warfare over
spending, taxes and President Barack Obama's healthcare law that
twice brought the nation to the brink of defaulting on its
obligations.
The vote was a victory for Republican House Speaker John
Boehner, who has been repeatedly rebuked by the conservative,
Tea Party wing of his caucus. This time, however, he
demonstrated he could steer a budget compromise through the
deeply divided chamber and that Republicans were capable of
avoiding the brinkmanship that has marked the past three years.
"Is it perfect, does it go far enough? No, not at all,"
Boehner said of the budget deal during a day-long House debate.
"It's going to take a lot more work to get our arms around
our debt and our deficit, but this budget is a positive,
positive step in that direction," he added.
The budget measure won a strong majority of House
Republicans and split the Tea Party activists that have made
Boehner's three years as Speaker so challenging. Some of the
House's most conservative members, such as Louisiana's John
Fleming and Blake Farenthold of Texas, voted yes.
The 62 Republican "no" votes, out of 232, included retiring
Tea Party firebrand Michele Bachmann of Minnesota and Justin
Amash of Michigan, who regularly opposes Boehner.
But many lawmakers were skeptical that the deal, negotiated
by Republican Representative Paul Ryan and Democratic Senator
Patty Murray, will become a template for cooperation in 2014.
Chances for ambitious deficit reduction or reforming
outdated immigration and tax laws were still remote.
"I fear this will be a one-time moment because I see no
indication of flexibility on other key fiscal issues or bills
like immigration reform," Representative Chris Van Hollen, a
member of the House Democratic leadership, told Reuters.
The problem, according to lawmakers interviewed by Reuters,
is that the Murray-Ryan budget deal did not attack deep
philosophical issues that divide Democrats and Republicans, such
as reining in expensive social programs and ending some tax
breaks for the wealthy.
"To me, a real bipartisan deal is when both sides really get
into the crux of solving a problem. Let's face it, this was a
skate-by solution," said Republican Senator Bob Corker of
Tennessee.
At least for now, Republicans, chastened by October's
bruising shutdown fight, were showing little appetite for a
repeat anytime soon.
A first test will come in early 2014, when Congress needs to
raise the federal debt limit again. The borrowing cap has become
a perennial pressure point for Republicans to make demands for
deep spending cuts.
SPENDING CUTS EASED
The Murray-Ryan pact approved on Thursday does nothing to
stem the worrisome growth of the $17 trillion federal debt, but
it locks in spending levels for two fiscal years, eliminating
the threat of another federal shutdown until Oct. 1, 2015.
Congressional appropriators still will have to pass
legislation implementing the budget deal. Their first deadline
is coming up on Jan. 15, when current agency funding runs out.
By allowing a $63 billion increase in spending on federal
agencies and discretionary programs over two years in exchange
for other budget savings, it reduces the harmful effects of the
across-the board sequester cuts that have hit every government
program from medical research to military weapons development.
Before the House passed the budget accord, Ryan hailed the
fact that the deal provides some $23 billion in additional
deficit reduction over 10 years.
"This bill saves more than if we did nothing," Ryan said.
Those savings allowed many Republicans to set aside their
objections to higher near-term spending and may help burnish
Ryan's credentials as a pragmatic deal-maker as he considers
whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.
SPEND NOW, SAVE LATER
The deal survived a barrage of criticism from conservative
political groups, which argued that it will increase near-term
spending in exchange for savings in future years.
The Heritage Foundation said the deal's promised savings may
never materialize.
"It spends long before it saves," the conservative group
said in a blog posting.
Further underscoring Republican divisions, Senate Minority
Leader Mitch McConnell will vote against the measure next week
in that chamber, a source close to the Kentucky Republican said.
McConnell, facing a primary re-election challenge from a
conservative Tea Party candidate, objects to the increase in
spending.
Democrats also presented a challenge to the measure,
demanding an extension of long-term unemployment benefits for
about 1.3 million Americans that expire at year-end. This was
thwarted by Republicans. Democrats vowed to come back in January
to work on retroactively extending the benefits.