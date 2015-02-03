Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe Q4 profit jumps
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The Obama administration urged Congress on Tuesday to begin tax reform by focusing on the business tax code, an area that Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said was ripe for a bipartisan deal.
"I believe, as does the president, that there is plenty of opportunity for bipartisan cooperation and a number of areas where we can find common ground to move our country forward, starting with business tax reform," Lew said in testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee.
He said the U.S. economy appeared to have entered a period of self-sustaining growth. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
* Asian currencies rise on broad dollar weakness * Taiwan dollar, Thai baht, Indian rupee hit multi-month highs * Search for yield will support EM Asian currencies- analyst (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 27 Most Asian currencies hit multi-month highs on Monday as the dollar declined across the board after U.S. President Donald Trump failed to push through a healthcare reform bill. The collapse of the healthcare legislation