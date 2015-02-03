(Adds comments by Paul Ryan on tax reform)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The Obama administration on
Tuesday said it saw room for compromise with Congress on a
potential overhaul of the business tax code, but a top
Republican lawmaker said the two sides remained at loggerheads
over taxes on small companies.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew appeared before lawmakers to
explain a White House budget proposal that would raise taxes on
the wealthy and create new taxes on international companies to
increase spending in areas like highways and education.
Much of that agenda has little chance of approval in this
Congress, whose Republican majority is generally opposed to tax
increases. But Lew said business tax reform was an area ripe for
a bipartisan deal.
"I believe, as does the president, that there is plenty of
opportunity for bipartisan cooperation, ... starting with
business tax reform," Lew said in testimony to the House Ways
and Means Committee.
Paul Ryan, the Republican who chairs the committee, said the
administration's budget proposals to simplify tax filing were "a
step in the right direction."
He also said there was room for compromise on a measure to
extend tax credits to low-income childless adults.
But Ryan said the administration's proposals would not do
enough to help small companies, particularly those that pay
taxes through their owners' individual returns.
"It just doesn't cut it," Ryan said.
The Obama administration proposes lowering corporate tax
rates by eliminating a range of deductions, but it does not want
to reduce rates for companies that pay via individual returns, a
class of businesses known as "pass throughs."
Ryan did not say Republican support for business tax reform
hinged on lower rates for pass throughs, but he said any deal
must carve out more benefits for this group.
"This committee is not going to leave them behind," Ryan
said.
