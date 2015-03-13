WASHINGTON, March 13 The Obama administration on
Friday said it would expand emergency accounting measures to
keep paying the nation's bills after the government hits a legal
debt limit on borrowing next week.
In a letter to congressional leaders, Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew said the government would be at the statutory limit
beginning on Monday.
Beginning that day, the Treasury will suspend investments in
two government pension funds, Lew said. The Treasury on Friday
suspended issuance of state and local government series
securities, known as "slugs."
Together, the measures allow the Treasury to continue
borrowing from investors at weekly auctions.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)