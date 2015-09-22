(Corrects paragraph 4 to Senate plan may not work if conservative Republicans follow through on threat instead of back down)

By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A legislative holding action to avert a U.S. government shutdown began taking shape in the Senate on Tuesday, but it was still far from certain whether a dispute over funding for women's healthcare group Planned Parenthood could be overcome.

With only days remaining before an Oct. 1 deadline for action, Senate leaders said they were pursuing a stop-gap funding bill to extend the present federal budget for about 10 weeks beyond the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year.

Known as a continuing resolution, or CR, this approach was gaining traction, said senior senators from both parties.

But it may not work if conservative Republicans follow through on their threat to oppose any spending plan that preserves federal funding for Planned Parenthood, under attack over allegations it improperly sells aborted fetal tissue.

President Barack Obama and congressional Democrats oppose defunding the group, which has said it has done nothing wrong and blasted the allegations as deceptive and unfair.

"Given the president's opposition and Democrats' opposition, at some point I anticipate there will be a clean CR," said Senator John Cornyn, the second-ranking Senate Republican.

Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid largely concurred saying, "We're going to move to a clean CR on Thursday."

There were no signs, however, that conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives would go along with this plan. . Abortions are a small part of Planned Parenthood's services, making it a perennial target for anti-abortion forces among conservative Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote on Thursday on a continuing resolution keeping federal agencies funded through Dec. 11 and giving Congress time to work out a longer-term budget deal.

McConnell's measure would try strip the portion of Planned Parenthood funding from discretionary programs. Democrats were expected to block that version of the bill.

Planned Parenthood, a non-profit group, has been under fire for weeks after secretly taped videos produced by an anti-abortion group recorded Planned Parenthood officials discussing the use of fetal tissue harvested from abortions.

Conservative Republicans have called for an end to the group's current funding of about $500 million a year. Most of that comes from Medicaid healthcare reimbursements that do not depend on annual spending bills. McConnell's bill would attack a much smaller portion, about $50 million. (Additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Walsh and Cynthia Osterman)