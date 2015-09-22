(Adds White House budget office statement)
By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Plans to avert a U.S.
government shutdown began taking shape in the Senate on Tuesday,
but it was still far from certain whether a dispute over funding
for women's healthcare group Planned Parenthood could be
overcome.
With only days remaining before an Oct. 1 deadline, Senate
leaders said they were pursuing a stop-gap funding bill to
extend the present federal budget for about 10 weeks beyond the
Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year.
Known as a continuing resolution, or CR, this approach was
gaining traction, said senior senators from both parties.
Meanwhile, the White House budget office began working with
government agencies on shutdown plans.
"Prudent management requires that the government plan for
the possibility of a lapse," a spokeswoman for the Office of
Management and Budget said in a statement, emphasizing that the
White House believes there was still time to prevent a shutdown.
The Senate's CR approach may fail if conservative
Republicans in the House of Representatives stand by their
threat to oppose any spending plan that preserves federal
funding for Planned Parenthood, which is under attack over
allegations that it improperly sells aborted fetal tissue.
President Barack Obama and congressional Democrats oppose
defunding the group, which has said it has done nothing wrong
and blasted the allegations as deceptive and unfair.
"Given the president's opposition and Democrats' opposition,
at some point I anticipate there will be a clean CR," said
Senator John Cornyn, the second-ranking Senate Republican.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid largely concurred
saying, "We're going to move to a clean CR on Thursday."
There were no signs, however, that House Republicans would
go along with this plan. Abortions are a small
part of Planned Parenthood's services, making it a perennial
target for anti-abortion forces among conservative Republicans.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would
vote on Thursday on a CR keeping federal agencies funded through
Dec. 11 and giving Congress time to work out a longer-term
budget deal.
McConnell's measure would try to strip the portion of
Planned Parenthood funding from discretionary programs.
Democrats were expected to block that version of the bill.
Conservative Republicans have called for an end to the
group's current funding of about $500 million a year, mostly
from Medicaid healthcare reimbursements independent of annual
spending bills. McConnell's bill would attack a much smaller
portion, about $50 million.
(Additional reporting by David Lawder and Roberta Rampton;
Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Tom Brown)