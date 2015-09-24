WASHINGTON, Sept 24 U.S. President Barack Obama
would veto legislation to continue funding the government if it
strips federal money for Planned Parenthood, the White House
said in a statement on Thursday.
The threat came as Congress considers a bill to fund federal
agencies past Sept. 30 and avoid a shutdown even as some
lawmakers balk at taxpayer support for the healthcare group,
which drawn protests over its use of fetal tissue from
abortions.
U.S. senators plan to vote later on Thursday on a Republican
bill to fund the government through Dec. 11 while stripping
Planned Parenthood's funds. But Democrats are expected to block
the move and force Republicans to bring up a so-called "clean"
funding that does not target the group.
The White House said Obama would not sign any bill that
included the Senate amendment eliminating the group's funding.
"By eliminating federal funding for a major provider of
health care, the Senate amendment ... would limit access to
health care for women, men, and families across the nation, and
disproportionately impact low-income individuals," the White
House statement said.
Planned Parenthood has come under fire in recent weeks over
allegations that it improperly sells fetal tissue from abortions
following a string of secretly filmed videos posted online by an
anti-abortion group.
The group says it has done nothing wrong and that the videos
are unfair and deceptive.
Some Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have
said they cannot vote for a spending bill that provides money to
Planned Parenthood. Meanwhile, some first-term House Republicans
on Wednesday urged against taking any steps that would lead to a
shutdown.
If lawmakers fail to pass a spending bill by the end of this
month, parts of the federal government would shut down Oct. 1.
(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiacu)