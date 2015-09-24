(Recasts with House weighing government funding strategy; adds
Wisconsin legislature action)
By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Republican leaders in the
U.S. Congress on Thursday began advancing bills urgently needed
to avoid federal agency shutdowns on Oct. 1 while navigating
conservatives' demands to punish Planned Parenthood over an
abortion controversy.
The Senate defeated Republican efforts to use a funding
extension bill to cut off money to Planned Parenthood, clearing
the way for a version without that provision that extends all
previous funding through Dec. 11.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has set
the first procedural vote on that measure for Monday, two days
before the federal fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, meanwhile,
laid out similar options in a closed-door meeting with
Republican conservatives, who oppose any spending bill allowing
federal funds to go to Planned Parenthood amid allegations that
it improperly sold tissue harvested from aborted fetuses.
The nonprofit women's healthcare group has denied any
wrongdoing.
Lawmakers leaving the meeting declined to say whether
Boehner would defy their demands and hold a vote on a "clean"
funding bill.
House Republican leadership aides said that the Ohio
congressman is considering alternatives, including a separate
Planned Parenthood defunding bill using special procedures to
ease passage through both chambers of Congress. President Barack
Obama would likely veto it.
While no final decisions were made, Representative Steve
Scalise of Louisiana, a member of the House Republican
leadership, told reporters: "We're going to keep attacking this
(abortion) on many fronts."
He said possibilities included bills for a moratorium on
Planned Parenthood funds and effectively banning late-term
abortions. House Republicans will discuss the plans again on
Friday morning.
Before Thursday's Senate vote, the White House warned that
Obama would veto legislation to continue funding the government
if it strips away federal money for Planned Parenthood, setting
up the showdown with anti-abortion advocates.
For weeks, many Republicans have vowed to punish the
organization following the release of secretly taped videos in
which Planned Parenthood officials discussed harvesting tissue
from aborted fetuses for medical research. The group receives
over $500 million in government funds annually for non-abortion
activities.
Republican aides also said lawmakers were considering
ramping up congressional investigations of Planned Parenthood.
The effort to defund Planned Parenthood is also being waged
in states. On Thursday, the Republican-led Wisconsin Assembly
approved a bill banning the state from using federal family
planning money from going to Planned Parenthood and other
organizations that perform abortions.
The bill needs state Senate approval and Governor Scott
Walker's signature before becoming law.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell, Susan Heavey and
Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee.; Editing by Doina Chiacu and
Jonathan Oatis)