By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. Congress moved on
Monday to rush legislation to President Barack Obama that avoids
a government shutdown on Thursday as the new fiscal year starts
while setting aside a bitter Republican feud over money for
Planned Parenthood.
The Senate kicked off the effort by advancing a measure to
extend all previous agency funding levels until Dec. 11, in a
bipartisan 77-19 procedural vote.
That clears the way for the Senate to pass the spending bill
by early Wednesday, sending it to the House of Representatives
for passage just in time to beat a midnight Wednesday deadline.
The stop-gap spending measure is aimed at buying time for
negotiators to reach a longer-term budget agreement that lasts
through September 2016.
Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who
declared his candidacy on Monday to succeed House Speaker John
Boehner, vowed to avoid another shutdown threat
in December when the stop-gap funding ends and a federal debt
ceiling limit is needed.
"We've got to stop these," McCarthy told Fox News when asked
if there would be a December funding crisis. "We need to join
together, not just in our ideas but in a media plan. So those in
America need to join with us. If we are to be successful, we
need to be able to fight and win."
Boehner is leaving at the end of October after facing
repeated ouster threats from hard-line conservatives who
demanded that Congress use the spending extension to cut off
federal funds for Planned Parenthood to punish the women's
health care group over allegations it sold fetal tissue
harvested from abortions.
The group, which gets around $550 million annually from the
government, has denied any wrongdoing.
Faced with a veto threat from Obama and mixed support among
Republicans for a strategy that would likely lead to a shutdown,
Boehner said on Sunday the House would pass a funding bill
without the Planned Parenthood provisions.
But Boehner's successor will likely face similar demands
from hard-line conservatives over the December deadlines.
Senator Ted Cruz on Monday made a last-ditch effort to try
to stop the funding measure and restore the Planned Parenthood
provisions. The Republican presidential candidate slammed
Republicans leaders for "surrendering" to Obama and Democrats
over the issue.
Obama "simply has to utter the word shutdown and Republican
leadership runs to the hills," Cruz said.
