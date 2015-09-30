WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
passed legislation to keep the federal government operating just
hours before agency funding runs out with the start of a new
fiscal year on Thursday.
The measure, passed by a wide margin, next goes to the U.S.
House of Representatives, which is expected to take it up
promptly so that President Barack Obama can sign it into law
before a midnight deadline.
Under the bill, a range of government activities would be
funded at current levels until Dec. 11, giving congressional
negotiators and Obama more time to work out a budget deal at
least for the rest of the 2016 fiscal year ending next Sept. 30.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)