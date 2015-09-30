(Adds details of House passage, comments from Obama)
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Ending weeks of infighting,
the U.S. Congress on Wednesday voted to avert a government
shutdown just hours before a midnight deadline, passing a
stop-gap measure to extend funding for federal agencies until
Dec. 11.
The House of Representatives relied heavily on Democrats to
secure passage in a 277 to 151 vote. A large majority of
Republicans voted against the measure, which did not meet
conservatives' demands to cut off money to women's healthcare
provider Planned Parenthood amid an abortion controversy.
The House also passed a companion bill aimed at restoring
the Planned Parenthood defunding provision, but the Senate is
not expected to act on it, effectively killing it.
The spending extension now moves to President Barack Obama
to be signed into law.
Obama welcomed the news with a tinge of sarcasm in remarks
to a group of progressive state legislators in Washington.
"The good news is that it looks like the Republicans will
just barely avoid shutting down the government for the second
time in two years. That's a somewhat low bar but we should
celebrate where we can," Obama said.
"The bad news is that it looks like Republicans will just
barely avoid shutting down the government again for the second
time in two years," he added.
Earlier in the day, by a vote of 78-20, the Senate approved
the legislation that was needed to keep the government running
at current levels with the start of the new fiscal year on
Thursday.
The controversy over Planned Parenthood funding threatened a
repeat of a 17-day shutdown in October 2013 that was prompted by
Republican demands to deny federal funding for Obama's
healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act.
House conservatives, cheered on by some Senate colleagues,
had insisted that Planned Parenthood be punished for allegedly
improperly selling fetal tissue harvested from abortions. The
organization has denied the allegations.
But the debate shifted dramatically last week when House
Speaker John Boehner announced his resignation and said he would
put the Senate's "clean" funding bill to a vote.
The funding extension aims to give congressional negotiators
and President Barack Obama about 10 weeks to work out a
longer-term budget deal and ease automatic spending constraints
on military and domestic spending. Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell has said he would like to reach a deal with Democrats
that sets funding levels for two fiscal years, through Sept. 30,
2017.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan
Heavey, Nick Zieminski and Bernard Orr)