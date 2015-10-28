(Adds House passage of budget deal, background on Ryan)
By Susan Cornwell and David Lawder
WASHINGTON Oct 28 Republicans made Paul Ryan
their choice to be the next speaker of the U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday as the chamber passed a major
budget and debt limit deal that would launch his tenure with far
less risk of a major fiscal standoff.
The nomination puts the Wisconsin congressman and 2012
Republican vice presidential candidate on track to replace
retiring Speaker John Boehner on Thursday, marking a transition
to a potentially more conservative House leadership stance.
"Our party has lost its vision and we're going to replace it
with a vision," Ryan told reporters after the vote.
The House later voted 266-167 to pass a two-year budget deal
negotiated by Boehner, the White House and other congressional
leaders that clears the decks for the new speaker and relieves
market worries over a possible default next week.
The plan extends the federal debt limit through March 2017
and eases automatic spending caps to add $80 billion in new
discretionary spending over two years.
A provision to cut crop insurance subsidies by $3 billion to
help pay for the deal was removed from the bill at the last
minute, according to House Agriculture Committee Chairman
Michael Conaway. Farm-state lawmakers had objected to the cut.
Supported by Ryan, the deal won only 79 Republican votes,
and was carried by votes from 187 Democrats. Ryan has pledged
that he will not bring future legislation to the floor unless it
can win the support of a majority of the 247 House Republicans.
The budget deal now moves to the Senate, where some
conservatives have vowed to try to block its progress with
procedural hurdles.
If passed by the Senate, Ryan's first major task as speaker
will be to implement the budget plan with a major multi-agency
spending bill needed by Dec. 11.
In the closed-door speaker nomination contest, Ryan won 200
votes to Representative Daniel Webster's 43. This was short of
the 218 needed for election in Thursday's House vote but some
conservative Webster supporters said they would switch their
votes to Ryan.
Ryan's nomination caps weeks of turmoil as Republicans have
struggled to unite behind a replacement for Boehner, who is
expected to retire from Congress on Friday.
Ryan has never served in House leadership, but heads the
tax-writing Ways and Means Committee and is widely respected
among conservative Republicans for his budget plans. These have
proposed deep cuts to social safety net programs and the
effective privatization of Medicare coverage for seniors.
As speaker, he would be next in line to the U.S. presidency
after the vice president.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said she had a "great
deal of respect" for Ryan despite their differences, because "he
knows the issues, he knows the rules."
Ryan said he wanted a more bottom-up approach to tackle
fiscal issues long before hitting deadlines such as the one to
raise the debt ceiling by Tuesday.
He told House Republicans on Wednesday morning he would not
run the House like a Roman emperor.
"I don't plan to be Caesar, calling all the shots around
here," he said, according to a lawmaker in the room.
