WASHINGTON Oct 30 U.S. President Barack Obama
early Friday won congressional passage of legislation that
lifted the threat of a default on government debt through the
end of his presidency and a budget blueprint easing strict
spending caps through September 2017.
The Senate voted 64-35 to approve the measure, which was
negotiated over the past few weeks by the White House and
congressional leaders, including former House Speaker John
Boehner, who retired from Congress.
Obama will sign the bill into law as soon as he receives it,
the White House said in a statement.
Without action by Congress, the Treasury Department would
have exhausted the last of its borrowing capacity on Nov. 3,
according to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, and risked default on
U.S. obligations within days that would roil global financial
markets.
The two-year budget provision provides new top-line spending
levels for Congress for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 and
the one starting Oct. 1, 2016.
It loosens budget caps, allowing an additional $80 billion
in spending on military and domestic programs over the two
years.
But lawmakers still need to allocate that money among
thousands of budget-line items. They face a Dec. 11 deadline,
when existing spending authority by government agencies expires,
and a spirited fight is expected.
Obama called on Congress to build on the budget "by getting
to work on spending bills that invest in America's priorities
without getting sidetracked by ideological provisions that have
no place in America's budget process."
Conservative Republicans are likely to try to attach
controversial policy add-ons, such as prohibiting funding for
women's healthcare provider Planned Parenthood to punish the
group for an abortion-related controversy involving fetal
tissue.
Some may also try to undo Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms
enacted after the 2008-09 financial crisis or prohibit new
regulations on carbon emissions.
During Senate debate on Thursday, conservatives railed
against the budget and debt limit bill.
Republican Senator Rand Paul, who is running for the
Republican nomination for president, complained in a floor
speech: "The right's going to get more military money. The
left's going to get more welfare money. The secret handshake
goes on and the American public gets stuck with the bill."
Senator Ted Cruz, a rival Republican presidential hopeful,
returned to Washington from the campaign trail to accuse
Republican majorities in Congress of "handing the president a
blank credit card for the remainder of his tenure."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican who
helped negotiate the bill, praised the measure for rejecting tax
increases and noted that the added spending would be offset by
savings elsewhere in the government.
He also said it would "enact the most significant reform to
Social Security since 1983." The estimated $168 billion in
long-term savings from the program would be achieved by clamping
down on medical fraud and excess claims associated with
disability benefits. See Factbox:
