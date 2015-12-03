By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Conservative Republicans in
the U.S. House of Representatives pushed ahead on Thursday with
an effort to attach a crackdown on Middle Eastern refugees to a
$1 trillion spending bill that must pass within days to avert a
government shutdown.
With negotiations over the spending package gearing up,
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, in a Reuters interview,
rejected the Republican proposal to make it harder for Syrian
and Iraqi refugees to enter the United States.
Pelosi said a proposal to deny funding to Planned
Parenthood, which conservatives had been pursuing as recently as
late October using a similar legislative tactic, was not a part
of the latest spending bill offer from Republicans.
After a shooting rampage at a Planned Parenthood clinic in
Colorado on Friday that killed three people, politicians have
had less to say about the women's health group, with rhetoric
refocusing on concerns about refugees from Syria and Iraq.
After a closed-door meeting on Thursday, House Republicans
said support was strong for a proposal to bar refugees from
Syria and Iraq from entering the United States unless top
government officials certify they pose no security threat.
Representative Matt Salmon, a conservative Republican from
Arizona, said the provision's passage in November with a
veto-proof, two-thirds majority in the House strengthened
Republicans' negotiating position.
"Pelosi can bluff and bluster all she wants, but I think
we're on solid ground there," Salmon said.
Federal agencies will begin to close after Dec. 11 if new
funding is not approved or current spending levels are not
extended.
Republicans also have rolled out legislation aimed at
strengthening a program that allows visa-free entry into the
United States from 38 countries. The measure would deny visa
waivers to people who traveled to Iraq and Syria in the last
five years and require issuance of difficult-to-forge passports
with data chips.
House Majority leader Kevin McCarthy said the mastermind of
the Paris attacks last month "bragged about the freedom of
travel throughout the world." The California Republican added
that some 5,000 Western passport holders had traveled to Iraq
and Syria in recent years.
The legislation is scheduled for a House floor vote next
week, but McCarthy, asked if it might be included in the
spending legislation, said he would support any method of
putting it into law as quickly as possible.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh and Jonathan Oatis)