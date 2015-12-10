WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Congress is nowhere near reaching a deal on federal government funding, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday, as Republicans who control both chambers struggle to meet conservative demands and show they can avoid agency shutdowns.

With a Friday midnight deadline, when money runs out, clearly impossible to meet, Republicans are maneuvering to pass a measure extending that cutoff through next Wednesday. At the same time, they are negotiating with Democrats on the bigger $1.15 trillion package to fund the government through September, 2016.

Republican Representative Hal Rogers, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee that is in charge of writing spending bills, said private negotiations on the large package were inching forward, but, "We're not close to a TD," using the abbreviation for the American football term "touchdown."

Controversial issues, which drive a wedge between Republicans and President Barack Obama's Democrats, continued to plague the negotiations.

Many, but not all, of these issues are related to gun massacres in recent weeks in Paris and California that are in one way or another related to Islamic State and have riveted world attention.

Rogers said there still are pressures to include a Republican initiative that would effectively put on pause Obama's Syrian refugee program.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters her party is insisting that the major spending bill contain language ending a ban on federal funds being used for gun violence research.

If Congress cannot pass the funding bill by next Wednesday, it would either have to approve yet another stop-gap funding bill that skirts all of the sticking points or risk pushing Washington into its second agency shutdown since 2013.

The next several days will be a test for newly-installed House Speaker Paul Ryan. His predecessor, John Boehner, was booted from his job after five years of infighting with the most conservative members of his party who wanted significantly more deficit-reduction than he was able to win, along with social policy changes Democrats oppose.

In an attempt to give these hard-liners more say, House Republicans, led by Ryan, on Thursday chose one of the hard-liners, Representative Tim Huelskamp, for an internal committee that influences legislation and appointments to key positions in the House.

Huelskamp was one of a few House Republicans who had been punished by Boehner for bucking leadership initiatives.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Andrew Hay)