(Updates with Senate oks stopgap bill; White House comment)
By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Congress is nowhere
near reaching a deal on government funding, a senior lawmaker
said on Thursday, as Republicans who control both chambers
struggled to meet conservative demands and show they can avoid
agency shutdowns.
With a Friday midnight deadline clearly impossible to meet,
the Senate approved a stopgap measure extending the deadline for
when the money runs out through next Wednesday. The House of
Representatives was expected to pass the stopgap bill on Friday.
If Congress cannot pass the funding bill by Wednesday, it
will either have to approve another stop-gap funding measure or
risk pushing Washington into its second shutdown since 2013.
At the same time, Republicans continued negotiating with
Democrats on the $1.15 trillion package to fund government
through September, 2016.
Republican Representative Hal Rogers, who chairs the House
Appropriations Committee that writes spending bills, said
negotiations on the longer-term bill were inching forward but
"We're not close to a TD," using the abbreviation for the
American football term "touchdown."
Controversial issues driving a wedge between Republicans and
President Barack Obama's Democrats plagued the negotiations.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said the sides were "trading offers,
we're talking to each other." But he refused to guarantee that a
deal will be reached by Wednesday.
Many, but not all, of the disagreements are related to
Congress' response to recent gun massacres in Paris and
California that are in some way related to Islamic State and
have riveted world attention.
Rogers said there are pressures to include a Republican
initiative that would effectively hit the pause button on
Obama's Syrian refugee program.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, speaking at an event
marking the third anniversary of a Connecticut school shooting,
said Democrats insist the bill contain language ending a ban on
funding for gun violence research.
It has been law since the mid-1990s, and "it's a terrible
thing," Pelosi said, surrounded by relatives of gun victims.
The White House blamed Republican insistence on
"ideological" measures for holding up a deal. "I am optimistic
that we will be able to find a bipartisan budget agreement if
Republicans abandon that effort," spokesman Josh Earnest said.
The next few days will be a test for new Speaker Ryan. His
predecessor John Boehner quit after five years of infighting
with conservative Republicans who wanted more deficit-reduction
than Boehner was able to accomplish.
In an attempt to give these hardliners more say, House
Republicans on Thursday chose one of them, Representative Tim
Huelskamp, for a committee that influences legislation and
appointments to key House positions.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; editing by
Andrew Hay, Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)