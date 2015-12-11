WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Friday passed and sent to President Barack
Obama a bill funding the government through Wednesday, giving
congressional negotiators more time to work on a $1.15 trillion
bill paying for federal programs through September.
By a voice vote, the House passed the stop-gap bill that was
approved by the Senate on Thursday.
Without the legislation, federal agencies would have run out
of money at midnight, forcing the closing of national parks and
threatening to disrupt programs ranging from veterans'
assistance to education loans and some domestic security.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)