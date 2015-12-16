(Adds Senate approving temporary funding)
By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Dec 16 A deal to fund the U.S.
government met resistance on Wednesday from conservative
Republicans concerned about spending, as well as House of
Representatives Democrats who complained about corporate tax
breaks and a planned end to a ban on U.S. oil exports.
But House Speaker Paul Ryan said he was confident of a
bipartisan compromise and that there is "no reason to believe
we're going to have a shutdown" of the federal government, which
would hurt the U.S. economy.
The deal, reached late on Tuesday after weeks of wrangling,
includes a $1.15 trillion U.S. government spending bill and a
companion $650 billion package of tax breaks.
The Republican-controlled House will vote on extending the
tax breaks for corporations and individuals on Thursday and the
"omnibus" spending bill which would fund the U.S. government
through September 2016, on Friday, lawmakers said.
Meantime, the House and Senate passed and sent to President
Barack Obama a temporary funding bill to keep the government
running through next Tuesday, by which time leaders hope the
massive funding measure will have been approved. Without the
stopgap measure, money for federal programs and offices would
have run out at midnight Wednesday.
Some Republican fiscal hawks balked at the massive funding
bill, raising questions about the overall level of support for
it in the House, although conservatives were not talking about
shutting down the government. It was unclear whether opponents
had the votes to stop the measure.
The government last shut down in 2013 for more than two
weeks due to a fight in Congress over the Obamacare healthcare
program. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers were
furloughed.
Representative Jim Jordan told Reuters some members of the
Freedom Caucus he heads, and other conservative Republicans,
would vote against the spending bill because it failed to
include provisions to tighten U.S. screening of Syrian refugees,
address national security concerns and deny funding to Planned
Parenthood, a target of abortion rights opponents.
The White House reacted positively to the deal, saying it
met Obama's priorities without including "hundreds of needless
ideological" extra measures.
HISTORIC OIL ACCORD
Lifting the prohibition on oil exports would be a historic
move and a win for the U.S. oil industry and Republicans, who
had argued that the ban was a relic of the 1970s Arab oil
embargo. But with U.S. output falling as oil prices slump,
analysts say it could be months or years before exports flow in
large volumes.
In a partial victory for Obama and other Democrats, the
spending bill would grant tax incentives to boost wind and solar
development. Shares of solar companies rose sharply.
But House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said she was
concerned American oil refinery jobs could be lost by lifting
the crude export ban.
"There are concerns we have about jobs, that jobs would
leave the country because of lifting the ban on crude oil
exports," Pelosi told reporters.
She also cited worries about costly corporate tax breaks,
telling reporters they amounted to "practically an immorality."
As often happens with "must-pass" legislation, lawmakers
added in seemingly unrelated measures to the overall deal to
increase chances of approval in Congress.
Under changes to the "visa-waiver" program tucked into the
spending bill, citizens of 38 countries, including many in
Europe, will face new restrictions on travel to the United
States. U.S. officials have been eyeing the program since last
month's Islamic State attacks in Paris.
Companies that share data with the U.S. government for
cyber-security purposes will get more protection from consumer
lawsuits.
The bill will also repeal U.S. meat labeling laws, removing
the threat of retaliation by Canada and Mexico against $1
billion a year in U.S. exports.
While there was no financial bailout for Puerto Rico to ease
its fiscal crisis, an omission Pelosi criticized, Ryan said the
House would work to address the problem by the end of March.
At the beginning of this year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell boasted of using the appropriations process to roll
back major Obama administration environmental initiatives. But
at year's end, Republicans have fallen short of doing so.
(Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu, David Lawder, Patricia
Zengerle and Dustin Volz; Writing by Alistair Bell; Editing by
Bill Trott and Alan Crosby)