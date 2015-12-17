WASHINGTON Dec 17 A $1.1 trillion U.S.
government spending bill and a companion $680 billion tax break
package cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of
Representatives on Thursday, indicating likely support for final
passage.
The House voted 240-185 on a party-line vote to approve
rules for debating the two measures, which together would fund
federal government agencies through Sept. 30, 2016, lift a
40-year-old ban on U.S. crude oil exports and make permanent
several expired temporary tax breaks for businesses and
individuals.
The House is expected to vote on the tax package later on
Thursday and consider the spending measure on Friday. Senior
Senate aides have said the two measures would likely be combined
in that chamber and considered in a single vote on Friday.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing By Susan Heavey)