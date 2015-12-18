WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. House Democratic leaders
expect enough votes to pass the $1.15 trillion government
funding bill later on Friday, U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy
Pelosi and U.S. Representative Steve Israel said.
After the sweeping spending measure passes the House of
Representatives, it will be combined with a separate tax bill
already approved. The Senate may act later Friday on the
combined bill or action could drag into the weekend. President
Barack Obama has said he would approve the measures.
Pelosi, speaking to reporters, also said she will seek a
bill giving Puerto Rico a 90-day "stay of liability" in its debt
crisis. She acknowledged her bill will be blocked on the floor
but said she will continue her efforts early next year.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing
by Bill Trott)