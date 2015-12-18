(Corrects amount in headline from $1.8 billion to $1.8
trillion)
By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Dec 18 Brushing aside concerns about
deepening the budget deficit, U.S. lawmakers approved $1.8
trillion worth of federal spending and tax breaks on Friday in a
rare show of bipartisan cooperation after years of damaging
fiscal fights in Congress.
The Senate voted 65-33 to approve sweeping legislation that
averted a government shutdown, locked in billions of dollars of
tax breaks and scrapped a 40-year-old ban on the export of U.S.
oil.
It was a win for new House of Representatives Speaker Paul
Ryan, who managed to keep fiscal hawks in his Republican caucus
under control during weeks of talks and avoid the kind of
infighting that plagued his predecessor John Boehner.
President Barack Obama has said he will sign the measures
into law.
At more than 2,000 pages long, the spending portion of the
bill funds the government through next September, preventing a
shutdown like the one in 2013 and taking difficult budget
disputes off the table as the 2016 presidential campaign enters
the primary season.
Dozens of previously temporary tax breaks will now be
permanent under the tax segment of the bill, which will cost
$680 billion over 10 years and was promoted by corporate
lobbyists and low-tax Republicans.
Middle-class Americans also gain. Students, low-income
parents and teachers will receive tax aid, attracting support
for the legislation from the White House and congressional
Democrats.
Lawmakers also lifted a four-decade-old ban on U.S. crude
oil exports, a historic move that nevertheless will have little
immediate effect on oil markets.
DEFICIT WORRIES
Some Republicans worry that the $1.15 trillion spending bill
adds to the federal budget deficit and erodes the fiscal
discipline that House Republicans have championed, particularly
since lawmakers aligned with the conservative Tea Party movement
did well in 2010 congressional elections.
But Tea Party momentum has slowed as the federal deficit
drops from its peak of $1.41 trillion in 2009 due to the
economic recovery. The deficit was $439 billion for the fiscal
year that ended on Sept. 30.
The congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the
legislation passed on Friday will increase the 2016 fiscal year
budget deficit by $157 billion and by $95 billion in 2017.
Tim Huelskamp of Kansas, a leading House Republican fiscal
hawk, said the bill was "an early Christmas present for Donald
Trump," the billionaire businessman seeking the Republican
presidential nomination, because it will fuel the
anti-establishment mood in the country.
Conservatives complained that Republican leaders agreed on
the bill's spending and tax provisions behind closed doors and
then rushed the bill through the Senate on Friday morning.
"A rotten process yields a rotten result, and this
2,000-page, trillion-dollar bill is rotten to its core,"
Republican Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas said. "Corporate
lobbyists had a field day, but working Americans lost out,"
Cotton said.
