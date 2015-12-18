(Corrects amount in headline from $1.8 billion to $1.8 trillion)

By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON Dec 18 Brushing aside concerns about deepening the budget deficit, U.S. lawmakers approved $1.8 trillion worth of federal spending and tax breaks on Friday in a rare show of bipartisan cooperation after years of damaging fiscal fights in Congress.

The Senate voted 65-33 to approve sweeping legislation that averted a government shutdown, locked in billions of dollars of tax breaks and scrapped a 40-year-old ban on the export of U.S. oil.

It was a win for new House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, who managed to keep fiscal hawks in his Republican caucus under control during weeks of talks and avoid the kind of infighting that plagued his predecessor John Boehner.

President Barack Obama has said he will sign the measures into law.

At more than 2,000 pages long, the spending portion of the bill funds the government through next September, preventing a shutdown like the one in 2013 and taking difficult budget disputes off the table as the 2016 presidential campaign enters the primary season.

Dozens of previously temporary tax breaks will now be permanent under the tax segment of the bill, which will cost $680 billion over 10 years and was promoted by corporate lobbyists and low-tax Republicans.

Middle-class Americans also gain. Students, low-income parents and teachers will receive tax aid, attracting support for the legislation from the White House and congressional Democrats.

Lawmakers also lifted a four-decade-old ban on U.S. crude oil exports, a historic move that nevertheless will have little immediate effect on oil markets.

DEFICIT WORRIES

Some Republicans worry that the $1.15 trillion spending bill adds to the federal budget deficit and erodes the fiscal discipline that House Republicans have championed, particularly since lawmakers aligned with the conservative Tea Party movement did well in 2010 congressional elections.

But Tea Party momentum has slowed as the federal deficit drops from its peak of $1.41 trillion in 2009 due to the economic recovery. The deficit was $439 billion for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30.

The congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the legislation passed on Friday will increase the 2016 fiscal year budget deficit by $157 billion and by $95 billion in 2017.

Tim Huelskamp of Kansas, a leading House Republican fiscal hawk, said the bill was "an early Christmas present for Donald Trump," the billionaire businessman seeking the Republican presidential nomination, because it will fuel the anti-establishment mood in the country.

Conservatives complained that Republican leaders agreed on the bill's spending and tax provisions behind closed doors and then rushed the bill through the Senate on Friday morning.

"A rotten process yields a rotten result, and this 2,000-page, trillion-dollar bill is rotten to its core," Republican Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas said. "Corporate lobbyists had a field day, but working Americans lost out," Cotton said.

