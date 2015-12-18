* House, Senate pass $1.8 trillion bill, Obama signs it
* Obama praises House Speaker Ryan, says 'the system worked'
By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 Brushing aside concerns about
deepening the budget deficit, U.S. lawmakers approved $1.8
trillion worth of federal spending and tax breaks on Friday in a
rare case of bipartisan action after years of damaging fiscal
fights in Congress.
The Senate voted 65-33 to approve sweeping legislation that
averted a government shutdown, locked in billions of dollars of
tax breaks and scrapped a 40-year-old ban on the export of U.S.
oil.
Negotiations on Capitol Hill were mostly free of the
acrimony that has blighted similar talks for the past five years
and forced lawmakers to produce a succession of stopgap measures
just to keep the government running.
"I think the system worked" this time, President Barack
Obama said during a White House news conference.
He later signed the bill into law in a low-key Oval Office
ceremony.
It was a win for new House of Representatives Speaker Paul
Ryan, who managed to keep fiscal hawks in his Republican caucus
under control during weeks of talks and avoid the kind of
infighting that plagued his predecessor, John Boehner.
Obama gave Ryan's efforts a nod during a White House news
conference.
"Kudos to him as well," Obama said, along with "all the
leaders and appropriators who were involved in this process."
The Democratic president acknowledged he still had basic
policy differences with Ryan but described "a good working
relationship" between the two.
At more than 2,000 pages long, the spending portion of the
bill funds the government through next September, preventing a
shutdown and effectively taking difficult budget disputes off
the table as the 2016 presidential campaign enters the primary
season.
Most of the U.S. senators running for the White House voted
against the bill, including Republicans Ted Cruz and Rand Paul
and Democrat Bernie Sanders. Republican Lindsey Graham voted in
favor. Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who had been criticized
by campaign rivals for missing votes, was absent from Congress
on Friday.
Dozens of previously temporary tax breaks will now be
permanent under the tax segment of the bill, which will cost
$680 billion over 10 years and was promoted by corporate
lobbyists and low-tax Republicans.
Middle-class Americans also gain. Students, low-income
parents and teachers will receive tax aid, attracting support
for the legislation from the White House and congressional
Democrats.
Lawmakers also lifted a four-decade-old ban on U.S. crude
oil exports, a historic move that nevertheless will have little
immediate effect on oil markets.
"I'm not wild about everything in it," Obama said of the
legislation. "I'm sure that's true for everybody. But it is a
budget that, as I insisted, invests in our military and our
middle class without ideological provisions that would have
weakened Wall Street reform or rules on big polluters."
DEFICIT WORRIES
Some Republicans worry that the $1.15 trillion spending
provisions add to the federal budget deficit and erode the
fiscal discipline that House Republicans have championed,
particularly since lawmakers aligned with the conservative Tea
Party movement did well in 2010 congressional elections.
But Tea Party momentum has slowed as the federal deficit
drops from its peak of $1.41 trillion in 2009 due to the
economic recovery. The deficit was $439 billion for the fiscal
year that ended on Sept. 30.
The congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the
legislation passed on Friday will increase the 2016 fiscal year
budget deficit by $157 billion and by $95 billion in 2017.
Tim Huelskamp of Kansas, a leading House Republican fiscal
hawk, said the bill was "an early Christmas present for Donald
Trump," the billionaire businessman seeking the Republican
presidential nomination, because it will fuel the
anti-establishment mood in the country.
Conservatives complained that Republican leaders agreed on
the bill's spending and tax provisions behind closed doors and
then rushed the bill through the Senate on Friday morning.
"A rotten process yields a rotten result, and this
2,000-page, trillion-dollar bill is rotten to its core,"
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said. "Corporate
lobbyists had a field day, but working Americans lost out,"
Cotton said.
Some Democrats criticized the tax cuts, saying they give
more aid to large corporations and wealthy business owners than
to working families.
The largest component of the tax package is the business
research and development tax credit, which will cost $113
billion over a decade in lost government revenues.
The bill ratifies International Monetary Fund reforms aimed
at boosting the representation of emerging economies within the
international lender.
