By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, April 7 South Carolina Senator
Lindsey Graham on Sunday became the first prominent Republican
to publicly praise, however lukewarmly, the budget proposal the
White House outlined last week.
Graham said that while he believes President Barack Obama's
plan is overall bad for the economy, "there are nuggets of his
budget that I think are optimistic," and that could set the
stage for a broad bargain to put the nation's finances on a
stronger footing. He was speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press"
program.
Graham, a conservative who has deviated from party positions
in the past, and has said he would consider raising up to $600
billion in new tax revenue if Democrats accept significant
changes to Medicare, the government health program for elderly
Americans, and Medicaid, the health safety net for low-income
people.
The White House on Friday said the president would propose a
budget that would offer cuts to so-called entitlement programs
such as Social Security, a retirement program, and Medicare in
exchange for increased tax revenues and a commitment to spend
money on education and infrastructure repair.
Obama's proposal, which will formally be made public on
Wednesday, is a symbolic document, and both the Senate and House
of Representatives have already passed their own budget
resolutions.
The president's aides have said he hopes to use the offer to
appeal to enough middle-of-the-road lawmakers of both parties to
pass a broad deal to reduce the budget deficit.
Obama also hopes to reverse the deep spending cuts that
automatically kicked in March 1 as a result of the failure of
the White House and Congress to reach an agreement on replacing
them.
Graham's reception of the president's budget proposal is
warmer than his fellow Republicans and some of the president's
own allies have accorded it so far.
House Speaker John Boehner said last week the president was
ignoring Republicans' staunch opposition to any tax hikes. And
independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who votes with the
Democrats, said he would oppose any efforts to lower payments to
Social Security beneficiaries.
In an illustration of the difficulty the president will have
retaining support among his fellow party members, a House
Democrat said the president's plan risks splintering the party's
loyalties.
"We need to be solid. We need to indicate to the
administration this is a non-starter in the House,"
Representative Raul Grijalva of New Mexico said on MSNBC.
Graham said that the president's offer contained approaches
to cutting spending that he supports. One is the proposal to
index cost-of-living increases for government program benefits
to a less-generous measure of inflation.
"The president is showing a little bit of leg here, this is
somewhat encouraging," Graham said. "His overall budget's not
going to make it, but he has sort of made a step forward in the
entitlement-reform process that would allow a guy like me to
begin to talk about flattening the tax code and generating more
revenue."
Obama has invited 12 Republican senators for dinner on the
day of the budget release as part of an effort to soften
resistance among the opposition political party.
"The president's focus, in addition to the regular order
process that members of Congress say they want, is to try to
find a caucus of common sense, folks who are willing to
compromise, that don't think compromise is a dirty word, and try
to get something done," White House senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer
said on ABC News' "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
program.