By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON, Sept 17
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The second-ranking Democrat
in the U.S. House of Representatives predicted on Tuesday a
tough battle for averting a government shutdown on Oct. 1,
saying the atmosphere in Congress is worse than it was in
1995-96 when a similar funding impasse closed federal agencies.
"I think we're going to have a fight," Representative Steny
Hoyer told reporters, adding that 18 years ago there were
significantly more moderate Republicans willing to seek
compromises with Democrats and still there were shutdowns.
Now, Hoyer said, Republicans "terrified of the Tea Party,"
are hurting prospects for a deal on government spending.
House Republicans backed by the smaller-government Tea Party
movement want to use the spending bill and upcoming legislation
to raise U.S. borrowing authority as battlegrounds for both
paring back the size of government and stopping or delaying a
new national healthcare law.
Unless the Republican-controlled House,
Democratic-controlled Senate and President Barack Obama reach an
agreement on funding levels for Congress in the fiscal year
starting Oct. 1, most government activities will grind to a halt
for lack of money.
For now, leaders have been working on a temporary funding
bill to avert government shutdowns and give them more time to
figure out a deal for the full fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30,
2014.
The budget fight has become more complicated as House
Republicans insist on coupling a temporary spending bill with
efforts to either repeal or delay "Obamacare," which aims to
expand health coverage to uninsured Americans.
House Republican leadership aides say they are still trying
to figure out how to get a spending bill passed in coming days
given the disagreements within their own party on tactics.
Hoyer laid down a tough marker, however, saying that he
would vote against a stopgap spending bill - even one without
attacks on Obamacare - if that measure aimed to spend only $988
billion for the full fiscal year.
"$1.058 billion I think is the right number," Hoyer said,
explaining that it would fund government at the levels called
for in a 2011 budget law, but without the additional
across-the-board spending cuts that began earlier this year.
Many Republicans want to maintain the tougher
deficit-reduction discipline that the automatic spending cuts
provide and they argue that Obamacare, over the long-run, will
hurt the economy and add to budget deficits.
Hoyer said that a "big, comprehensive" deal is needed to
replace those across-the-board cuts that even Republicans like
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Harold Rogers have
criticized as "unrealistic and ill-conceived."
A large deal sought by Democrats would have a mix of
spending cuts, tax increases and reforms to programs like Social
Security and Medicare. But it has been elusive and there has
been no sign of one coming together anytime soon.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday
estimated that if the growth in long-term government healthcare
and retirement costs are not curbed, U.S. budget deficits will
nearly double as a percentage of economic output between 2023
and 2038.
Instead of passing a short-term bill to fund the government,
one that possibly extends for only several weeks, Hoyer urged
settling full-year funding by Sept. 30.