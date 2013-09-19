* Fight over Obamacare at center of fiscal debates
* Republicans offer plan to fund government beyond Oct. 1
* But party conservatives still intent on killing program
By Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Republicans in the House of
Representatives set in motion on Wednesday a plan that
ultimately could avert a federal government shutdown on Oct. 1,
turning a later battle over the debt ceiling into the main event
in the conservative struggle against President Barack Obama's
healthcare program.
The action could begin as early as Thursday or Friday, with
the Republican-controlled House taking up a measure to continue
funding the government coupled with an amendment to delay
"Obamacare." Capitol Hill analysts believe a shutdown can be
avoided with the help of Democrats and a handful of Republicans
in the House and Senate.
But it appeared Wednesday that the more serious
confrontation will begin next week, with a Republican bill to
increase the government's borrowing authority by raising the
debt ceiling also contingent on an Obamacare delay.
A shutdown would be largely an inconvenience. The debt
ceiling issue could be a time bomb.
Without Congress' approval, the government will be unable
to borrow money to pay its debts some time in mid-October,
risking default, according to the Treasury Department. Even the
prospect of such a dislocation could rattle world markets and
lead to a downgrade of the government's credit rating.
The decision to make Obama's health care law the centerpiece
of the fiscal showdown was a triumph for the conservative wing
of Republicans in the House - about 80 members, who overcame the
concerns of Republican leaders worried that the tactic would be
both futile and dangerous politically as Obamacare is
non-negotiable with Democrats.
It put Washington once again on fiscal-war footing.
Obama, speaking to business leaders, accused Republicans of
engaging in extortion by demanding a delay in "Obamacare" as the
price of avoiding default that, were it to happen, would smash
the U.S. economy.
"You have never seen in the history of the United States
the debt ceiling or the threat of not raising the debt ceiling
being used to extort a president or a governing party," Obama
told the Business Roundtable, a group of large-company chief
executives.
Undaunted, Republicans said Wednesday they would add other
demands to their list, including approval of the Keystone oil
pipeline.
"A government shutdown, and perhaps even more so a failure
to raise the debt limit, could have very serious consequences
for the financial markets and for the economy," Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke warned at a news conference.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce weighed in, with a letter to
House members "respectfully" urging them to "to raise the debt
ceiling in a timely manner and thus eliminate any question of
threat to the full faith and credit of the United States
government."
The usual uncertainty surrounding such showdowns is
compounded this time for both Republicans and Democrats.
Republicans are deeply divided over their tactical approach,
with House Speaker John Boehner unable to control his members
and increasingly portrayed by Tea Party activists as an enemy
for trying to avoid linking the fiscal showdowns to the health
care law. Some Tea Party activists have begun calling the health
care law "Boehnercare."
At the same time, Obama's relationship with Democrats in
Congress is more frayed following recent disagreements over
Syria and Obama's choice to head the Federal Reserve. While
Obama says the debt ceiling is non-negotiable, should any
discussions actually occur between Republicans and the White
House, he could find himself with less flexibility.
Resistance from Democrats has in the past hindered attempts
by Obama to offer reforms in entitlement spending programs.
But for the moment, the carefully scripted legislative dance
announced by Boehner on Wednesday and racing against the Oct. 1
end of the 2013 fiscal year, should go like this:
A bill to fund the government temporarily, and thus avoid a
shutdown, may move through the Republican-controlled House this
week. Boehner is trying to round up the votes among his fellow
Republicans to pass a funding bill that will last through Dec.
15. It would keep in place tough spending caps imposed by the
across-the-board cuts known as the "sequester."
Language embedded in the bill and demanded by conservatives
would deny money to implement Obama's healthcare law which next
month begins signing up uninsured people for subsidized
insurance.
The Democratic-held Senate is expected to take the
House-passed bill, strip out the troublesome Obamacare provision
and then send it back to the House for final passage.
To do this, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid will have to
find at least six Republicans to cooperate with the overall
plan. Though they are in lock-step opposition to Obamacare, some
Senate Republicans consider it futile and politically suicidal
to link efforts to kill it to the government funding or
debt-ceiling measures.
If Reid succeeds, and if the right combination of House
Republicans and Democrats join forces to pass the retooled
Senate bill, Congress will have side-stepped government
shutdowns like the ones that roiled Washington in late 1995 and
early 1996.
Then, House Republicans will queue up the second battle over
raising the $16.7 trillion limit on government borrowing -
knowing the Treasury has said it will run out of ways to pay
U.S. bills around mid-October. Past battles over the debt
ceiling have rattled markets far more than threats of government
shutdowns.
Again, Republicans aim to attach to the debt measure a
provision to delay or kill Obamacare, along with other
contentious ideas, such as approving the Keystone oil pipeline
that would run from Canada through the middle of the United
States to the Gulf of Mexico. The Obama administration is
weighing environmental concerns over that long-delayed project.
Both steps are drawing heavy opposition from Democrats.
At a brief news conference following a closed-door meeting
of House Republicans, Boehner warned that this 2013 fight over
the debt limit would be "no different" from his party's efforts
in 2011 to link a debt limit hike to deficit-reduction efforts.
That 2011 battle brought so much uncertainty over the U.S.
government's ability to manage its fiscal affairs that it
resulted in the first-ever downgrade of Washington's
gold-standard credit rating and a months-long swoon in the stock
market.
Obama, meeting with CEOs at the Business Roundtable,
expressed his weariness over yet another set of battles on
spending and borrowing.
He urged the business leaders to "make sure that you are
using your influence in whatever way you can" to put a stop to
the legislative upheavals over the debt limit and government
funding.
BLAMING EACH OTHER
House Republicans, who bridle at the notion that they are
the ones threatening a government shutdown and default, worked
hard on Wednesday to argue to voters that they are not to blame.
"The president is shutting down the government because he
wants to protect his pet project (Obamacare)," first-term
Republican Representative Luke Messer told Reuters.
Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress reminded reporters of the
financial market gyrations witnessed during the last big
spending and debt fight in mid-2011.
Senator Charles Schumer, the third-ranking Democrat in the
Senate, said the "extreme right wing" of the Republican Party
was threatening a re-run of 2011. "We're closer to a default
than we've ever been before," Schumer argued, saying Republican
conservatives are more entrenched now.
Republican lawmakers and some congressional aides downplayed
the notion that Obama's recent legislative scrapes have
emboldened them to take a hard line in this autumn's fights over
spending levels and allowing more government borrowing.
Instead, they cited a mix of other reasons, including the
unpopularity of Obamacare in their home districts and the
pressure of conservative lobbying groups such as the Club for
Growth, who are pushing for the showdowns.