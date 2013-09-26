* House vote to raise debt limit possible Friday
* Senator Cruz ends marathon attack on Obamacare
* Possible government shutdown, default loom in background
By Rachelle Younglai and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Congress,
struggling to avert a government shutdown next week, was warned
by the Obama administration on Wednesday that the Treasury was
quickly running out of funds to pay government bills and could
soon face a damaging debt default.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew pleaded with Congress to raise
the $16.7 trillion debt limit and said the government would not
be able to borrow funds past Oct. 17.
After that date, only $30 billion would be left in the
Treasury's checking account, putting the country on course to
miss crucial debt payments, Lew said.
Amid Treasury's dire default warning, lawmakers grappled
with another potential crisis: federal agency shutdowns that
could begin with the new fiscal year next Tuesday unless
Congress comes up with emergency funds.
The money would be used to pay U.S. troops, operate border
patrols, provide free school lunches for poor children and
thousands of other activities.
The Democratic-led Senate is on track to vote on Saturday
for legislation to avert government agency shutdowns. But the
Republican-led House of Representatives was set for tough fights
over the next few days.
Both the debt ceiling and government funding measures were
complicated by Republican attempts to use the must-do bills to
gut President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, known as
"Obamacare."
At a private meeting with House Democrats on Wednesday
night, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid reassured lawmakers
they would not allow Republicans to include provisions to delay
or defund Obamacare in the spending bill.
"We are not going to accept anything damaging on Obamacare,"
Reid told Democrats, according to an aide at the meeting.
'HIGHEST RISK I HAVE SEEN'
Earlier, disheveled Republican Senator Ted Cruz finished a
21-hour, 19-minute marathon of standing and speaking on the
Senate floor, arguing for defunding Obamacare as part of the
government-funding bill.
Sporting a beard stubble and his blue tie sagging, the
first-term Texas senator, believed to have presidential
aspirations, compared the healthcare law to the villain in the
"Friday the 13th" horror films.
"Obamacare is the biggest job-killer in this country and
when Jason put on his hockey mask and swung that machete, boy
there was carnage like nothing else," Cruz said.
Cruz later voted to advance the temporary spending bill
after saying anybody who voted to cut off debate was voting for
Obamacare.
The White House and Democrats in Congress say Obamacare will
provide millions of Americans with health insurance that they
otherwise could not afford, while potentially pushing down
healthcare costs.
With his talk that began at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Cruz
approached the 1957 record of 24 hours, 18 minutes, held by late
Senator Strom Thurmond, for the longest Senate talk marathon.
Reid called Cruz's effort "a big waste of time," saying it
delayed passage of the legislation to keep the government
running.
Representative Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the second-ranking
House Democrat, told reporters that the chamber's Republican
leaders had not yet reached out to Democrats to discuss keeping
the government running and raising the debt limit.
House Democratic votes could end up being crucial to passing
either bill if House Speaker John Boehner loses too many of his
own Republicans.
Hoyer fretted about the possibility of a government
shutdown, saying, "This is the highest risk I have seen because
I see the least willingness to do what is absolutely essential
in democracy and that is to work together."
SENATE AIMS TO MOVE AHEAD, HOUSE ACTION UNKNOWN
Republican leaders in the House notified members that a vote
on raising the debt limit could come as early as Friday.
One Republican congressional aide said the first debt limit
bill from conservatives would go nowhere. But the aide said
moderate Republicans were hoping for a debt limit deal that
would get rid of the automatic budget cuts and use the savings
for retirement and health insurance entitlement programs for the
elderly.
House Republicans are due to huddle early on Thursday to try
to plan their next moves on the spending and debt limit bills.
It is unclear what the House would do with the Senate's
product. "We'll deal with whatever the Senate passes when they
pass it. There's no point in speculating before that," said
Michael Steel, a spokesman for Boehner.
There have been several trial balloons floated in recent
days, including speculation that House Republicans could attach
to the Senate bill measures to repeal a medical device tax that
collects revenues for operating the healthcare law, a one-year
delay in letting individuals sign up for the program and other
ideas.
As House Republican leaders plotted out strategy in private,
Republican and Democratic senators bickered over the "Affordable
Health Care Act," as they have done for nearly five years.
A New York Times/CBS News poll released on Wednesday
underscored that Americans have little tolerance for government
shutdowns. Eight in 10 people, according to the survey, said it
would be unacceptable for Obama or lawmakers to threaten
shutdowns during budget negotiations to achieve their goals.
Elected in November 2012, Cruz, a firebrand backed by the
conservative Tea Party movement, sometimes strides through the
Capitol in cowboy boots. But by Wednesday morning, his feet were
clad in tennis shoes that gave him added support as he stood at
his lectern or paced the Senate floor for hours. In black, they
matched his suit.
"Obamacare isn't working," Cruz said in between stories
about his Cuban immigrant father and reciting Doctor Seuss
verse.
After Cruz ended his talk marathon, he drew a rebuke from
senior Republican Senator John McCain, who complained that Cruz
had compared those unwilling to embrace his methods to British
Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and others who were willing
to appease Nazi Germany before World War Two.
Several Republicans have noted that with Democrats
controlling the Senate and White House, there was no way they
could prevail in gutting Obamacare.