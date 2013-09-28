* Conservatives still pushing for Obamacare delay
* House votes expected late on Saturday
By Thomas Ferraro and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. government edged
closer on Saturday to a shutdown as Republicans in the House of
Representatives rejected an emergency spending bill approved by
the Senate and pushed instead for a one-year delay of President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.
In the latest round of high-stakes brinkmanship between
Democrats and Republicans, Republican leaders said after a
closed-door meeting, punctuated by loud cheering, that the House
would vote later on Saturday on their latest plan to scuttle the
healthcare law, known as "Obamacare."
It would then return to the Senate. Democrats in the Senate
have already defeated one House proposal to derail Obamacare and
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said they would do so again,
calling the Republican move "pointless."
A Democratic aide said the Senate would "strip everything
out" of the House measure and "send them back a clean bill."
As of Saturday afternoon, the Senate was deciding on when to
meet, but the timing may leave only hours for it to act.
Neither side wants to be the last to cast the final vote
that would lead to a shutdown, a concern that has turned the
funding measure into a hot potato being tossed between the two
chambers until the last minute.
While polls consistently show the American public is tired
of political showdowns and opposed to a shutdown, House
conservatives were jubilant about the fight ahead.
"This is a win-win all the way around," said Arizona
Representative Matt Salmon, who describe the mood of Republicans
as "ecstatic."
Since the healthcare measure is attached to a must-pass bill
to continue funding the government when the fiscal year ends at
midnight on Monday, its failure would close down much of the
government for the first time since 1996.
For good measure, Republicans said they would also approve a
bill repealing a tax on medical devices that helps fund the
healthcare law.
In an effort to signal their seriousness about a shutdown,
as well as cover themselves from political fallout, Republicans
said they would separately approve a bill to ensure that members
of the U.S. military continue to be paid if government funding
is cut off.
In a government shutdown, spending for functions considered
essential, related to national security or public safety, would
continue along with benefit programs such as Medicare health
insurance and Social Security retirement benefits for seniors.
But hundreds of thousands of civilian federal employees
-from people who process forms and handle regulatory proceedings
to workers at national parks and museums in Washington - would
be furloughed.
The healthcare law, set for launch on Tuesday, will provide
insurance coverage for millions of uninsured Americans through
exchanges.
Republicans object strongly to Obamacare, calling it a
massive and unnecessary government intrusion into medicine that
will damage the economy.
The last government shutdown ran from Dec. 16, 1995 to Jan.
6, 1996 and was the product of a budget battle between
Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republicans, led by
then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.
Republicans suffered a public backlash when voters
re-elected Clinton in a landslide the following November, a
lesson never forgotten by senior Republicans, including House
Speaker John Boehner.
This time, Boehner tried to avoid a showdown but was
overruled by his rebellious caucus, dominated since the 2010
election by newcomers endorsed by the conservative Tea Party
movement.
With Boehner effectively sidelined, rank-and-file
Republicans boasted of their unity. Members chanted "vote, vote,
vote, vote," in their closed-door meeting, they reported later.
Afterward, Democratic Representative Louise Slaughter of New
York, took to the House floor to accuse Republicans of throwing
a "temper tantrum" about Obamacare under pressure from "Tea
Party extremists."