WASHINGTON Nov 20 U.S. budget talks are aiming
for a two-year deal that would end divisive fiscal showdowns
that have plagued Congress since 2011, while also easing the
severe across-the-board spending cuts that otherwise would
trigger in 2014 and 2015, a Republican negotiator said on
Wednesday.
In an interview with Reuters, Representative Tom Cole of
Oklahoma said that the 29-member Senate-House negotiating
committee "would like to achieve" a two-year budget. And while
he said the talks were "close" to reaching a deal, he emphasized
that details were still being debated.