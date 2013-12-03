* Republican Cole sees small, two-year deal to ease cuts
* Short-term funding considered to avoid shutdown threat
* Democrats say talks too slow, see no movement on taxes
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives might seek a vote next week on a short-term
government funding measure as a backup plan in case budget
negotiators fail to reach a deal by a Dec. 13 deadline,
lawmakers said on Tuesday.
The move would be aimed at shoring up consumer confidence
during the Christmas shopping season. It would demonstrate
Republicans intend to fund the government beyond a Jan. 15
deadline, rather than resort to the tactics they employed in
October that led to the closing of many federal agencies.
"I don't think anybody wants to be worried about a
government shutdown over Christmas," said Republican
Representative Blake Farenthold, who in mid-October voted
against a deal to end the 16-day government shutdown.
Although House Speaker John Boehner has not yet made a
decision to proceed with another temporary spending bill, aides
were taking the steps necessary to allow a vote before a planned
Dec. 13 recess if a budget deal is not enacted by then.
The move comes as the budget talks were set to intensify
this week, with Republicans saying negotiators were closing in
on a small-scale deal to slightly ease automatic spending cuts.
Democrats told a less optimistic story, saying a deal was far
from certain and talks were slowed by significant differences.
The Democratic leader of the budget talks, Senator Patty
Murray, was returning early from a Senate holiday recess to
continue her discussions with Representative Paul Ryan, the lead
Republican negotiator, Ryan told reporters.
"I think they're close. They both want a deal. I think
they're down to the last few items," said Representative Tom
Cole, a Republican on the 29-member budget panel. "They've
clearly narrowed the gap substantially since they started this."
He added that Murray and Ryan, "are both careful to say they
don't have a deal."
Cole believed their discussions would lead to a small deal
that would set a spending level for fiscal 2014 of around $1
trillion, a slight increase above the default $967 billion level
that would keep "sequester" automatic spending levels in place.
The fiscal 2013 post-sequester spending level was $988 billion.
But the size of the deal and how to pay for it were still
under negotiation and could change quickly. Potential revenue
sources that have been discussed, according to congressional
aides, include higher airport security fees for air travelers
and proceeds from the sale of wireless communications spectrum.
Cole added that Ryan wants a two-year deal that would
provide some fiscal certainty for 2015 and avoid an autumn
budget showdown ahead of mid-term elections in November 2014.
"If we get a bigger deal, that would be great, but I don't
think that is probably in the cards," Cole said. "If we get two
years worth of stability where they can plan, and no further
cuts, that's no small achievement in this environment."
Ryan brushed past reporters after a meeting in the Capitol
on Tuesday, saying only that talks with Murray were "going
well."
DEMOCRATIC FRUSTRATION
Neither side has made concessions on principles they hold
dear. Democrats have been icy toward federal healthcare and
retirement benefit cuts that Republicans want, while Republicans
have refused to consider Democrat demands to increase revenue by
eliminating some tax breaks.
That has frustrated Democrats, who described the talks as
slow and said it was unclear if there would be a deal.
Representative Chris Van Hollen said it was a "jump ball"
whether the panel could reach an agreement by the Dec. 13
deadline, when the House leaves for its Christmas break, partly
because Republicans have taken any tax revenue off the table.
"Things are moving way too slowly. We really need to
accelerate the pace," Van Hollen said.
Another sticking point is Republicans' demand for "fairly
deep cuts" to federal employee retirement benefits, a program
that is separate from the Social Security pension system, one
congressional aide said.
Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking House Democrat, whose
Maryland district is home to thousands of federal workers, said
the budget process was "broken, that there is not a positive
engagement by our Republican friends."
He said he is expecting Republicans to seek a vote next week
on a backup stop-gap spending plan, but said he could not
support one that kept in place the $967 billion spending level,
the lowest in a decade.
A spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner said he has made
no decision yet to proceed with a short-term measure. Late last
month, Boehner said he was prepared to move one if the budget
talks failed to produce an agreement.