WASHINGTON Dec 17 A two-year U.S. budget deal
on Tuesday cleared a Senate procedural vote that all but assured
its passage by a simple majority later this week in the
Democratic-controlled chamber.
In a vote to limit debate on the measure, the Senate
exceeded the required 60 votes, drawing the support of several
Republicans. The Senate, controlled 55-45 by Democrats, is
expected to vote on final passage of the measure by the end of
this week.
The deal, aimed at minimizing the threat of another
government shutdown through Oct. 1, 2015, won overwhelming
approval in the House of Representatives last Thursday. It sets
spending levels on government agencies and discretionary
programs at just over $1 trillion for each of two fiscal years.