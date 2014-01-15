By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. House of
Representatives overwhelmingly approved a $1.1 trillion spending
bill on Wednesday that quashes the threat of a government
shutdown through Sept. 30 and offers lawmakers a chance to end
four years of chaotic, crisis-driven budgeting.
The 359-67 vote, reflecting strong bipartisan support in the
Republican-controlled chamber, sends the measure to the
Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate for approval by Saturday.
The Senate gave itself three more days to consider the
measure by approving an extension of current funding that was
due to expire at midnight on Wednesday.
The massive "omnibus" spending bill, which funds programs
from missile systems to Amtrak rail services, passed with strong
majorities of both House Republicans and Democrats. It boosts
fiscal 2014 spending on military and domestic discretionary
programs by $45 billion over levels that had been scheduled
under automatic, "sequester" spending cuts.
The measure fleshes out a budget deal passed in December
that also set spending levels for fiscal 2015, eliminating a key
source of congressional gridlock for the year ahead. Many
lawmakers say this will allow them to pass normal spending bills
for the first time since 2009, President Barack Obama's first
year in office.
"This is a critical step in the direction of regular order,"
Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur of Ohio said of the
spending bill.
STOPGAP CONGRESS
For the past four years, Congress has funded government
agencies through a series of stopgap spending bills and funding
extensions, with numerous threats of shutdowns and U.S. Treasury
debt defaults along the way.
The budget fights, fueled by demands for deficit reduction
from the Republicans who seized control of the House in 2010
elections, reached a crescendo in October, when disputes over
funding of "Obamacare" health insurance reforms prompted a
16-day shutdown for many agencies, idling thousands of federal
workers.
With public approval ratings plummeting and midterm
elections looming in November, Congress has since shown little
stomach for further brinkmanship, allowing budget negotiators to
craft bipartisan compromises.
But it is far from certain whether those compromises will
continue. By March or April, Congress will need to approve
another federal debt limit increase, a move that has recently
been used by Republicans as a pressure point for more spending
cuts.
And lawmakers who did not get the cuts or funding increases
they wanted in the omnibus spending bill will be back almost
immediately to fight for their priorities as the fiscal 2015
appropriations process gets under way.
Representative Nita Lowey, the top Democrat on the House
Appropriations Committee, said the process will give Democrats a
more time to "plus-up" some programs they believe are still
underfunded, such as the National Institutes of Health and the
Environmental Protection Agency.
"I'm going to try and adjust the bills to make sure we're
addressing the real needs out there," the New York lawmaker told
Reuters in an interview.
Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers have said they would
seek to eliminate some programs they regard as ineffective in
order to find money to fund military priorities they regard as
critical.
With non-war, discretionary funding largely unchanged
between fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2015, making those changes will
likely prove contentious.