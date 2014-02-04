By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Feb 4 The Congressional Budget
Office on Tuesday reduced its estimate of the U.S. budget
deficit for the current fiscal year but said sluggish economic
growth and stubbornly high unemployment will cause the
improvement to be short-lived.
The CBO said the deficit will fall to $514 billion in the
fiscal 2014 year ended Sept. 30, down from its previous estimate
of $560 billion and a fiscal 2013 deficit of $680 billion.
The deficit will decline to $478 billion in fiscal 2015, but
the gap for that year will be $100 billion larger than
previously estimated. The deficits will start to grow steadily
thereafter as the economy struggles with an unemployment rate
that fails to fall below 6.0 percent until late 2016, the
non-partisan budget referee agency said.
The report may take some immediate pressure off of Congress
for further deficit reduction, but makes clear that there are
still major fiscal challenges ahead associated with the cost of
caring for the fast-retiring Baby Boom generation and a
chronically low participation in the labor force among
Americans.
The CBO sharply cut its projections of U.S. GDP growth in
2015 by a full percentage point to 3.4 percent, where it also
stays for 2016, down nearly a full point from the CBO's previous
estimates.
"CBO estimates that the economy will continue to have
considerable unused labor and capital resources, or 'slack' for
the next few years," the agency said in the report.
This will hold down revenue gains, causing cumulative
deficits through 2023 to be $1 trillion higher than previously
projected. The deficit will top $1 trillion again in 2022, a
level roughly equivalent to last year's deficit as a percentage
of economic output.
In new estimates on the economic effects of "Obamacare," the
CBO said President Barack Obama's signature health insurance
reform law will result in a bigger reduction in working hours
than previously anticipated. The report said by 2021, due partly
to smaller companies reducing worker hours to avoid requirements
to offer full-time workers health insurance, there will be the
equivalent of 2.3 million fewer full-time equivalent workers.
In 2011 the CBO estimated the law would cause a reduction of
about 800,000 full-time equivalent workers.