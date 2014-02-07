* Debt limit vote could come on Wednesday in House of
Representatives
* Republicans discuss attaching military pension relief,
"doc fix"
* Lew says Treasury cash crunch could start after Feb. 27
By David Lawder and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Republicans who control the
U.S. House of Representatives have penciled in a possible vote
next week on legislation to raise the debt limit as the Treasury
warned on Friday that it could start to face payment problems
after Feb. 27.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor on Friday left a spot open
in his weekly House floor schedule for "possible consideration
of the legislation related to the debt limit" on Wednesday, a
sign that his party may be closing in on some conditions for an
increase in the government's $17 trillion borrowing cap.
Some Republican lawmakers and aides said possible conditions
still under discussion include the elimination of military
pension cuts approved in December and a provision known as the
"doc fix" to prevent a drop in payments to doctors under the
Medicare healthcare program for the elderly.
These would be a far cry from past Republican debt-limit
demands for ambitious spending cuts and may be acceptable to
many Democrats.
The Democrat-controlled Senate is set to begin considering a
bill next week that would eliminate the pension cuts for
non-disabled military retirees of working age, though it is
unclear how this would be paid for.
Cantor's schedule did not indicate whether the debt ceiling
legislation would contain conditions or be the "clean" increase
sought by President Barack Obama.
A spokesman for the Virginia congressman said no decisions
had been made on the bill's language.
OVERTIME PERIOD STARTS
A temporary extension of the debt ceiling expired on Friday,
forcing the U.S. Treasury Department to resort to extraordinary
accounting measures to ensure that it can continue to borrow to
pay federal obligations.
In a letter to congressional leaders, U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew said these measures would last only about
three weeks.
By Feb. 27 when they are exhausted, the government could
only pay its bills from incoming revenue and cash on hand.
"Any foreseeable cash balance would be exhausted quickly,"
Lew warned in the letter.
Many Republicans say they oppose a so-called clean increase
without some measures to reduce deficits or boost economic
growth. But the party has struggled to agree on a plan that can
win Republican support and still be accepted by Obama and Senate
Democrats, who are insisting on an increase without any
conditions.
Unlike past episodes, lawmakers this time around are largely
avoiding deeply partisan demands and threats that could prompt a
standoff and financial market turmoil.
"I'm confident that the United States is not going to
default on its debt and we will resolve the need to increase the
borrowing authority of this country prior to any deadline that
the Treasury issues," Cantor said on Thursday on the House
floor.
If the government started missing payments on its many
obligations, the rapid contraction in spending would weigh
heavily on the economy. Missing debt payments would make matters
even worse, possibly triggering a financial panic and an
economic depression.
An influential group of corporate chief executives again
weighed in on the matter, urging congressional leaders in a
letter to swiftly pass a debt limit increase to avoid any
uncertainty and a potential increase in borrowing costs.
"Any default by the federal government on its debts would
cause devastating, long-lasting effects for all Americans," AT&T
Chairman Randall Stephenson and United Technologies Corp
Chairman Louis Chenevert, two top officers of the
Business Roundtable, wrote.
"Further, prolonged inaction that takes the government up to
the precipice would foster uncertainty, dampen consumer and
business confidence, risk higher borrowing costs, and could have
immediate consequences for hiring and investment," the
executives wrote in the letter released on Friday.
The House currently has only seven more legislative days
scheduled through the end of February in which to pass an
increase. The House will be out of session Feb. 13-24 to
accommodate a retreat for Democratic members late next week and
a Presidents Day holiday recess the following week.