By Fred Barbash
WASHINGTON, March 1Delays of four hours or more
at airports. Exasperating wait times for people, and goods,
crossing America's borders.
Reduced paychecks for thousands of civilians employed by the
Pentagon. The U.S. Coast Guard, crippled in its patrols of U.S.
waters.
Meat shortages, thanks to cutbacks in food inspections.
Teachers of low-income children and special-education students
losing their jobs.
These are just samples of the possible consequences of
impending across-the-board U.S. government budget cuts as
described by officials in President Barack Obama's
administration.
About the only thing missing is the closing of Washington's
popular Smithsonian museums, often the first casualty of past
budget battles. A spokeswoman said they would remain on normal
hours and achieve their savings by reducing or halting
construction projects.
No one doubts that cutting $85 billion in federal programs
under the automatic "sequestration" cuts scheduled to take
effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday (0459 GMT Saturday) will hamper
the services they provide. The International Monetary Fund
warned the cuts could slow the U.S. and world economies.
But the precision of the predictions from Cabinet officials
at White House briefings has become a source of political
controversy. Obama's press secretary, Jay Carney, spent much of
Thursday's briefing fending off reporters' suggestions the
administration was exaggerating, a sign perhaps of the risk the
White House is taking by making the forecasts.
"There are going to be delays as a result of a reduction in
man-hours and personnel among our air-traffic controllers,"
Carney said. "That's a fact. And I hope you keep that in mind
when you're on your next commercial flight, and you're delayed
if that does, in fact, come into effect."
But at congressional hearings, officials have acknowledged
less certainty and more nuance than reflected in worst-case
scenarios at the White House.
"The Coast Guard will reduce its presence in the Arctic by a
third," Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano declared at
a White House briefing on Monday. "We will curtail our air and
surface operations by more than 25 percent, affecting management
of the nation's waterways, as well as fisheries enforcement,
drug interdiction and migrant interdiction."
But a day later, Vice Admiral Peter Neffenger, deputy Coast
Guard commandant for operations, told a House of Representatives
subcommittee that such "front-line operations" would be the
"last place that I will go for cuts."
Jason Furman, special assistant to Obama for economic
policy, told a briefing on Monday that the numbers provided were
based on past experience with cutbacks and were "scrubbed" to be
as accurate as possible.
But he added: "In some cases it could be a little better. In
some cases, it could be a little worse, depending on how you
reprioritize your money."
The full brunt of the automatic cuts will be borne over
seven months and Congress can stop them at any time if the two
parties agrees on how to do so.
SAFETY NET UNTOUCHED
The amount of money being cut is indeed significant: roughly
$85 billion from about 30 percent of the programs funded by the
government. The sequestration plan enacted by Congress in August
2011 left the rest of the $3.7 trillion U.S. budget untouched,
including the Social Security program for retirees and the
Medicare and Medicaid health insurance programs for seniors and
the poor.
The cuts are "across-the-board," compared with normal budget
procedures. Congress said a certain, roughly equivalent, amount
had to be lopped off thousands of programs instead of making
program-by-program choices.
White House budget officials say the cuts are roughly 9
percent for non-defense spending and 13 percent for defense.
But the White House budget office may be able to provide a
little wiggle room for agencies as it crafts the order
implementing the cuts.
Congress was also not quite as "indiscriminate" as
described. In addition to avoiding the big safety-net programs,
Congress built in other exemptions, including money for U.S.
troops, the Veterans Administration, Pell Grants for college
students and big chunks of the budget of the U.S. Department of
Transportation.
Those exemptions are creating their own problems.
With many Transportation Department programs exempt from the
cuts, a disproportionate burden is falling on those that are
not, such as the country's air-traffic control system operated
by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Michael Huerta, FAA administrator, told the House
Transportation Committee on Wednesday that the FAA would absorb
more than 60 percent of the transportation cuts even though it
consumed only 20 percent of the department's budget.
That means possible furloughs - unpaid involuntary days off
- for air-traffic controllers, which in turn could result in the
closing of smaller control towers and limiting hours at others.
Huerta also told the committee he was unable at this point
to determine the impact on the nation's busiest airports with
any precision because he was still "in discussions" with labor
unions and the airline industry to try to "understand the
operating characteristics of particular locations."
The possibilities? Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
has two control towers, he said, and if air-traffic controllers
are in shorter supply, it may be that one will have to close
when the weather gets bad. That would remove an entire runway
from operation, he said.
All agency and military officials say the impact will depend
on how long the cuts last.
John Pistole, head of the Transportation Security
Administration, which screens travelers and manages the air
marshal program, testified to a House appropriations
subcommittee that he had already placed a freeze on hiring.
Officials will try to get by with that as long as possible,
he said, then curtail overtime and then, if necessary, resort to
furloughs.
MILITARY TO FEEL THE BRUNT
The military will be the hardest hit.
Congress divided the sequester into half non-defense
categories and half defense, the idea being that heavy cuts in
defense would help ensure Congress came up with an alternative.
Heidi Shyu, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition,
logistics and technology, told a House committee on Friday the
Army would absorb a reduction of $3 billion in procurement
accounts that would affect 400 Army programs.
That could produce a cascade of cutbacks.
Some of the Defense Department's high-performance computing
centers may be closed entirely, she said. Grants to universities
and other research institutions will be cut. Civilians involved
in contracting, program management and cost control "will be
potentially subject to a 22-day furlough."
Production of new Chinook and Apache helicopters, both made
by Boeing, will be slowed or halted, she said.
The impact on military-related activities will not stop
there. Communities that house military bases face significant
cutbacks in "impact aid" from the Department of Education,
according to Education Secretary Arne Duncan.
He said sequestration would eliminate about $60 million from
the $1.2 billion in funds for schools near bases. A particularly
hard-hit community, he told the Senate Appropriations Committee,
would be Killeen, Texas, home of the Army's huge Fort Hood base,
about 160 miles (260 km) south of Dallas.
That may not get much attention outside Texas. But the
expected cancellation of shows by the Navy's renowned Blue
Angels flight demonstration squadron because of the cuts will be
felt by millions of fans across the country.
