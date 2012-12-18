WASHINGTON Dec 18 The White House said on
Tuesday that a proposal to change inflation adjustments to
Social Security benefits would affect other government programs
that use the government's Consumer Price Index as an inflation
gauge.
The proposal was part of an effort by President Barack Obama
to compromise on deficit reduction issues in the ongoing "fiscal
cliff" talks, spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
But he characterized the change, requested by Republicans,
as "technical," and said a clause in Obama's fiscal cliff plan
would protect the elderly and other vulnerable groups from harsh
adjustments to Social Security benefit payments.