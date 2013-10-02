WASHINGTON Oct 2 U.S. intelligence community
leaders warned on Wednesday that the government shutdown, now in
its second day, is an "insidious" threat to national security
that will increase the longer thousands of workers are off the
job.
"I've been in the intelligence business for about 50 years.
I've never seen anything like this," James Clapper, the U.S.
Director of National Intelligence, said at a U.S. Senate
Judiciary Committee hearing on the eavesdropping programs.
"This (the shutdown) affects our global capability to
support the military, to support diplomacy and foreign policy
matters. The danger here is that this will accumulate over time.
The damage will be insidious, so each day that goes by the
jeopardy increases," he said.
Congress' inability to agree on budget legislation caused a
partial government shutdown that was in its second day on
Wednesday, with no end in sight. The last time the government
was closed to this extent was in 1995 and 1996.
Clapper and General Keith Alexander, director of the
National Security, spoke at a hearing in a Senate office
building left quiet with thousands of workers furloughed because
the government was largely closed down.
Intelligence agencies are already facing an outcry over the
extent of the government's eavesdropping on Americans' telephone
and Internet communications.
Clapper said 70 percent of civilian intelligence workers had
to be furloughed this week because they were not deemed to be
addressing an imminent threat to life or property, although that
number would be adjusted if the shutdown continues.
"We will make adjustments depending on what we see as the
potential threats to life and property, to quote the law," he
said at the hearing on oversight of the intelligence agencies'
collection of communications data.
Clapper said the law forced the extensive furloughs, and
that the agencies were focused on the most severe threats and
supporting troops in Afghanistan and other operations overseas.
U.S. intelligence agencies have been under scrutiny - with
the public and lawmakers' demanding changes, since former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden leaked
information starting in June that the government collects far
more Internet and telephone data than previously known.
Alexander, the NSA director, said furloughs related to the
shutdown were hurting morale and that his agency risked losing
thousands of Ph.Ds, computer scientists and mathematicians
forced off the job by the shutdown.
"Our nation needs people like this and the way we treat them
is to tell them, 'you need to go home because we can't afford to
pay you,'" he said.
Clapper said the agencies risked losing valuable staff,
especially after layoffs forced by the so-called "sequestration"
budget cuts that went into effect earlier this year.
"This is a dreamland for foreign intelligence agencies to
recruit," he said.