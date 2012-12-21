LONDON Dec 21 Global investors are betting
Washington will overcome its budget deadlock despite an
apparently serious setback.
If they are wrong, there could be a sharp market reaction
and the U.S. dollar and Treasury bonds would be among the main
beneficiaries, making for a very different dynamic to the euro
zone crisis, where bond market pressure was instrumental in
forcing policymakers to act.
Republican lawmakers rejected a proposal on Thursday by
their leader, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner,
designed to extract concessions from President Barack Obama.
It threw into disarray attempts to head off $600 billion
worth of tax hikes and spending cuts that could push the U.S.
economy into recession.
The dollar climbed versus the euro, stocks slid from Tokyo
to London and safe haven government bonds rose but in only muted
fashion, indicating a continued belief that a deal will be done.
Is this sensible or complacent?
Jeffrey Rosenberg, chief investment strategist for fixed
income at BlackRock, said the only approach was to "hope for the
best, but plan for the worst".
"Given the much greater downside from a fiscal cliff failure
than upside from success, we continue to maintain our tactical
defensive positioning," Rosenberg said.
If differences between Republicans and Democrats cannot be
bridged, the dollar -- counterintuitively to the layman's eye --
would attract safe haven flows as the world's reserve currency.
The yen could do even better despite the new Japanese
government's intent on more forceful monetary and fiscal easing.
"The dollar goes up when people get more nervous because the
reflex in the market is to assume it's a safe haven, there's
very little consideration given to the nature of the crisis,"
said Daragh Maher, FX strategist at HSBC.
"If the U.S. is heading towards recession it's not good for
anyone, therefore if I have to hold something I may as well hold
the dollar. That's how the sequence of logic goes."
Obama and Boehner aim to reach a deal before the New Year,
when taxes will automatically rise for nearly all Americans and
the government will have to scale back spending on domestic and
military programmes. The politicians are now in recess until at
least Dec. 27.
"The time left to seal a deal is limited," said Kit Juckes
at Societe Generale in London.
There is, however, good reason not to panic since the term
"fiscal cliff" is somewhat misleading. America will not crash
off it on Jan. 1. The tightening process will be more gradual.
The head of G10 FX Strategy at one bank in London said it
was much more of a slope than a cliff. "The market's working
assumption has been all along that it's going to go right down
to the wire, and then they're going to cut a deal."
Hong Hao, Bank of Communications International Securities'
chief equity strategist in Hong Kong, said: "If I were a fund
manager, I would be looking to lock in gains and going off for
the holidays. The U.S. will eventually come to a deal, maybe
just not by their self-imposed deadline."
NO BOND PRESSURE
As with the euro debt crisis, the markets could offer a
natural check and balance -- if their reaction turns savage, it
might pressure a divided Washington to come together.
The difference is that, as with the dollar, U.S. government
bonds are viewed as a harbour from risk, so the bond market
pressure brought to bear on the euro zone is unlikely to be
replicated in this case.
"Although trading at all-time lows, treasury yields could
benefit both from renewed equity volatility and the short-term
economics after any resolution," said Edward Smith, global
strategist at Collins Stewart Wealth Management.
Unlike the euro zone periphery, shunning U.S. assets is not
really an option, not least because global markets tend to
correlate closely with Wall Street anyway.
For Juckes, the latest standoff in Washington could go two
ways: The weakening of Boehner's position could strengthen
Obama's hand, particularly since he has already given ground.
Alternatively, the Republicans may now be so divided that they
cannot back any sort of deal that raises taxes on the wealthier.
The optimists would buy equities and the euro on any dip, he
said. "(They) will look at the improving tone to U.S. data and
at the vast amount of money that needs investing."
If the glass-half-full view prevails and the world economy
starts looking up, Reuters asset allocation polls show major
investors are looking to areas that underperformed this year --
notably the Chinese stock market, one of the few major bourses
in the red for 2012.
After two years in which the stock markets of the emerging
giants underperformed, Russia and Brazil also have backers.
For now, most investors seem to be hoping for the best
rather than altering their strategies.
"If it turns out that there's a poor agreement delaying a
number of issues until the spring but skating away from the
immediate catastrophe of January, or no agreement at all, that
clearly is not priced into market expectations," said Andrew
Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments,
which has 163.4 billion pounds of assets under management.
"I think (a lack of agreement) would encourage people even
more to go into the dividend yield type stocks ... And clearly
the stocks that are more associated with global trade would be
the ones that investors would be pulling back from," he said.
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, Sujata Rao, Nia Williams, Tricia
Wright, Richard Hubbard and Clement Tan. Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)